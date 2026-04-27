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Lane Wins $582 Million Contract to Widen, Upgrade I-4 in Florida

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 27, 2026
A rendering of the future, reconstructed I-4/SR 429 interchange.
A rendering of the future, reconstructed I-4/SR 429 interchange.
Marvin Classen of Classen Graphics

Just two months after winning a $643 million contract to reconstruct Florida’s Westshore Interchange — the largest Florida Department of Transportation project in the Tampa Bay area — The Lane Construction Corporation has received another sizable contract to work on the state’s Interstate 4 system.

Lane Construction, a subsidiary of international firm Webuild Group and based in Chesire, Connecticut, has been awarded a $582 million design-build contract for “Moving I-4 Forward – Project 2.” The project will upgrade and expand a 3.1-mile corridor of I-4 in central Florida.

Four general-use lanes and two tolled express lanes will be built in each direction and direct connections will be added to eliminate complex weaving. A more intricate component will be the widening of Old Lake Wilson Road, which will include protected sidewalks and bike lanes.

Additionally, the median along this stretch of I-4 will be upgraded to accommodate a potential future rail corridor. Lane Construction will also reconfigure the I-4 and State Road 429 interchange with new express lanes and bridges.

Through this project, FDOT aims to ease heavy traffic along the entire corridor, which is characterized as passing some of the world’s most visited theme parks and rapidly growing communities.

Additionally, upgrading I-4 will improve improve evacuations in the event of an emergency, the agency says. A timeline for the project has not been released.

The contract falls under FDOT’s overarching “Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative”, which will ultimately construct two express lanes in each direction of I-4 between Polk and Orange counties.

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