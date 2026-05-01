Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Maryland to Rebid Baltimore Key Bridge Rebuild Contract After USDOT Involvement

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 1, 2026
Demolition of the original Francis Scott Key Bridge, November 2025.
Demolition of the original Francis Scott Key Bridge, November 2025.
Key Bridge Rebuild

The Maryland Transportation Authority has announced it will not retain Kiewit Infrastructure Co. for Phase 2 of reconstructing the Francis Scott Key Bridge, following consultation with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In a recent press release, MDTA stated Kiewit’s Phase 2 proposal was “unacceptable, far exceeding the state’s independent cost estimates.” Maryland Governor Wes Moore directed MDTA to “off-ramp” Kiewit and seek other contractors.

According to a USDOT press release, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had pushed for the contract to be rebid after “costs ballooned and timelines lagged” under Kiewit.

The price tag for replacing Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge rose to $4.3 billion to $5.2 billion in 2025, and MDTA expected at that time to open the new bridge to traffic in late 2030. The preliminary estimate was $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion with opening in 2028.

Kiewit issued the following statement on its website concerning the MDTA's decision on the contract:

As part of its progressive design-build contract, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has elected to move in a different direction regarding the full construction of the project. We respect MDTA’s decision and will continue to coordinate as next steps are defined. As a result of this decision, we will not be advancing into the next phase of work as originally anticipated. Outcomes like this can occur in complex infrastructure projects and alternative delivery models.

Kiewit Infrastructure Company continues to perform work under our current contract with MDTA, including early construction packages already underway, and will remain coordinated with the client as next steps are defined.

Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle said that new estimate accounted for higher material costs compared to the preliminary estimate, which came two weeks after the bridge collapsed in March 2024 following a ship strike. That estimate was required at the time for the state to receive federal emergency relief funding. The federal government will ultimately foot the bill for 100% of the cleanup costs from the collapse.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Part of the increasing cost included a longer main span (now 1,665 feet long) and taller main piers to accommodate larger ships and meet new bridge guidelines from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Duffy became more involved with the Key Bridge rebuild in September 2025, when he sent a letter to Moore expressing concerns about the rising costs and extended timelines. The two met in January and secured an agreement to accelerate reconstruction efforts.

Kiewit won the $73 million Phase 1 Progressive Design-Build contract for the bridge replacement in mid-2024 and received exclusive bidding rights for Phase 2. Kiewit's Phase 1 work, which includes driving foundation piles and building a temporary trestle, is expected to continue through the end of 2026.

The Key Bridge collapsed March 26, 2024, after the cargo ship Dali lost power twice in the Baltimore Port channel and crashed into it. The collapse killed six construction workers who were on the bridge.

Related Stories
A rendering of the future, reconstructed I-4/SR 429 interchange.
Roadbuilding
Lane Wins $582 Million Contract to Widen, Upgrade I-4 in Florida
South Dakota has won funds to replace the Platte-Winner Bridge (seen here), the longest bridge in the state.
Roadbuilding
USDOT Awards $407M to 12 States to Replace 119 Rural Bridges
The US 70 Roosevelt Bridge crosses Lake Texoma in southern Oklahoma.
Roadbuilding
Oklahoma DOT Awards $408M Contract for New Four-Lane Bridge Over Lake Texoma
WisDOT says certain portions of the I-39/90/94 corridor will operate at unacceptable congestion levels by 2034.
Roadbuilding
Jacobs Lands Contract for $3.7B Wisconsin Interstate Expansion
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Image00005
Compact Wheel Loaders
Scag Teases to Its First Small Articulated Wheel Loader
The manufacturer, known for its mowers, is expanding into the construction equipment market with its new 25-horsepower compact wheel loader.
Cummins' next-gen X15 engine, which can run on diesel, biofuels or hydrogen, at ConExpo 2026.
Construction Equipment
Next-Gen Cummins X15 for Construction Equipment Delivers Up to 700 HP, More Torque
Cat 6040 Shovel Cm20260324 Caac2 00784
Excavators
New Caterpillar 6040 Mining Shovel Touts More Tech, Less Fuel Burn
New Holland's new electric E25X mini excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Reveals E25X, a 2.5-Ton Electric Mini Excavator for Jobsite Versatility
Bullock Creeping Grip Front Side
Vintage Equipment
Watch the Only 1913 Bullock “Creeping Grip” Tractor with Rare Heer Engine
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Inside the 2025-2026 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Download the Free Report
DownloadView All