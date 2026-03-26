The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.

Work is underway in northern Utah on a new freeway-to-freeway connection between Interstate 15 and Mountain View Corridor.

The upcoming $621 million 2100 North Freeway connection will create a 2.8-mile corridor between the two freeways in Lehi, just south of Salt Lake City. The Utah Department of Transportation says the new connection will create a faster route for drivers in northwest Utah County.

The new connection is estimated to save, according to Utah DOT, around 12 minutes in each direction for east-west commuters during peak travel times. The department also forecasts eased pressure on nearby roads like Redwood Road/State Route 68, one of the most congested corridors in the county.

Work on the 2100 North Freeway connection project is expected to continue into late 2028. The design-build contract was awarded to a partnership between Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction and WW Clyde.

Additional improvements and structures coming with the 2100 North Freeway project include:

14 new bridges

Two new pedestrian bridges

Almost 2 miles of shared-use paths

Realignment or reconstruction of 2 miles of trails for improved pedestrian and cyclist access

The project falls under a $1.4 billion investment from the state into transportation in northwest Utah County enacted in 2024. That full package also includes two new freeways in the region, particularly in Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.

Additional work has also been underway surrounding the future connection. Three months ago, UDOT opened a four-mile stretch of Mountain View Corridor between 2100 North and Porter Rockwell Boulevard, which now offers two lanes in each direction, five pedestrian bridges and a 12-foot-wide multi-use path.

A third project, the Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes, will improve traffic flow on State Route 145 and is expected to wrap up this year.

Another project underway to improve east-west travel are the Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes along State Route 145, expected to be completed this year.