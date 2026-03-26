Work Underway on New $621M Freeway Link to I-15 Near Salt Lake City

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 26, 2026
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
The existing 2100 North route, seen here, will be replaced with a new connection between I-15 and Mountain View Corridor.
Utah DOT

Work is underway in northern Utah on a new freeway-to-freeway connection between Interstate 15 and Mountain View Corridor.

The upcoming $621 million 2100 North Freeway connection will create a 2.8-mile corridor between the two freeways in Lehi, just south of Salt Lake City. The Utah Department of Transportation says the new connection will create a faster route for drivers in northwest Utah County.

The new connection is estimated to save, according to Utah DOT, around 12 minutes in each direction for east-west commuters during peak travel times. The department also forecasts eased pressure on nearby roads like Redwood Road/State Route 68, one of the most congested corridors in the county.

Work on the 2100 North Freeway connection project is expected to continue into late 2028. The design-build contract was awarded to a partnership between Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction and WW Clyde.

Additional improvements and structures coming with the 2100 North Freeway project include:

  • 14 new bridges
  • Two new pedestrian bridges
  • Almost 2 miles of shared-use paths
  • Realignment or reconstruction of 2 miles of trails for improved pedestrian and cyclist access

The project falls under a $1.4 billion investment from the state into transportation in northwest Utah County enacted in 2024. That full package also includes two new freeways in the region, particularly in Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.

Additional work has also been underway surrounding the future connection. Three months ago, UDOT opened a four-mile stretch of Mountain View Corridor between 2100 North and Porter Rockwell Boulevard, which now offers two lanes in each direction, five pedestrian bridges and a 12-foot-wide multi-use path.

A third project, the Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes, will improve traffic flow on State Route 145 and is expected to wrap up this year.

Another project underway to improve east-west travel are the Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes along State Route 145, expected to be completed this year.

Related Stories
Balfour Betty crews deploy lightweight cellular concrete on the U.S. 70 improvement project. The quick-settling concrete is replacing traditional fill in subpar soil where the highway will be elevated for interstate-grade exits for a future I-42 between Raleigh and Morehead City.
Roadbuilding
NCDOT Deploys Record Amount of Light Cellular Concrete for Future I-42
A rendering of the future Atlanta express lanes.
Roadbuilding
Work Begins on Atlanta Area’s $4.6B Highway 400 Tolled Express Lanes Project
A rendering of the future Sagamore Bridge over the Cape Cod Canal.
Roadbuilding
MassDOT Sets Timeline for Cape Cod's $2.1B Sagamore Bridge Replacement
The Vincent Thomas Bridge was built in 1963 and has a rapidly deteriorating deck.
Roadbuilding
Skanska JV Lands $534M Contract to Replace L.A.'s Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck
Top Stories
JCB's new 25Z-1 mini excavator gets zero tail swing
Compact Excavators
JCB Launches New 25Z-1 Zero-Tailswing Mini Excavator in U.S.
The 24.7-horsepower model does not require DEF or DPF, is more fuel efficient and light enough to be towed by a half-ton pickup.
The Hyundai HX400 crawler excavator, seen here, was the largest among the five debuted at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Hyundai’s Next-Gen Excavators Arrive with Increased Fuel Efficiency, Productivity
Case Gr 1
Graders/Scrapers
Case Stuns with New GR Series Motor Graders with Over 200 HP at ConExpo 2026
Image00007
Compact Excavators
Cat Debuts its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet, the 1-Ton 301 CR
Cat 253 1
Compact Track Loaders
Cat's New 253 Compact Track Loader: "This Machine is Designed to Push Dirt"
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All