Cincinnati Tanker Fire Triggers Emergency Pavement Repair

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 12, 2025
The tanker truck flipped on its side while exiting the off ramp, seen here.
West Chester Township

A tanker truck leak and fire in the middle of an interchange near Cincinnati prompted an emergency pavement repair by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The fire damage October 28 on the Union Centre Boulevard bridge over I-75 in the West Chester Township stretched from an off-ramp several hundred feet onto the bridge, prompting the closing of several roads and the intersection’s southbound entrance ramp.

The fire occurred when the truck carrying 4,500 gallons of diesel flipped coming off the ramp onto the bridge, sending flames not only onto the road but into the nearby storm drains and sewers, according to a report from Fox 19.

The West Chester Fire Department had the fire contained by 12:30 p.m., and the township of West Chester confirmed the tanker driver escaped the cab just as it caught fire and made it to safety.

The ODOT District 8 Bridge Department inspected the scene that afternoon and determined there was no structural impact on the bridge but that the severe damage to pavement on the deck and ramp necessitated emergency repair.

The contract for emergency work went to John R. Jurgensen Company, based in Cincinnati, and initial repairs had the roadway reopened prior to the next morning's commute.

Final pavement repairs were completed four days later on November 1 after crews encountered inclement weather and a need for additional work. One culvert was replaced, and a final layer of asphalt was laid October 31.

