Upgrades coming to the Vincent Thomas Bridge in Los Angeles include a new deck, seismic sensors, railings, fences and a median barrier.

The California Transportation Commission has signed off on $4.9 billion in funding for infrastructure projects, including the upcoming repair of the Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge.

More than half of the money will provide annual funding for 600 local government and regional agencies to repair roads and bridges. The allocation consists of $470 million from California’s 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act and $4.2 billion from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Roughly 14% of the entire package, $700 million, has been set aside for repairs and upgrades for the Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge, including replacing its deteriorating bridge deck.

Built in 1963, the 1,500-foot suspension bridge connects San Pedro and Terminal Island and, due to years of heavy traffic, exhibits concrete fatigue and environmental deterioration, partly due to its marine environment. Other upgrades coming to the Vincent Thomas Bridge as part of this project include new seismic sensors, railings, fences and a median barrier.

Caltrans awarded the contract to Skanska-CEC Joint Venture, which will use a construction manager-general contractor delivery method to foster earlier collaboration between the two during the design phase. Caltrans and Skanska-CEC Joint Venture will then negotiate a price for the project based on the agreed upon construction schedule.

With work set to begin later this year, the Vincent Thomas Bridge is scheduled to fully close in Fall 2026 and reopen in Winter 2027, in time for the 2028 Olympics.

Other notable projects funded through the new $4.9 billion allocation include: