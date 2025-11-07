Caltrans Approves $5B for Transportation Infrastructure, Including $700M for L.A. Bridge Repairs

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 7, 2025
Upgrades coming to the Vincent Thomas Bridge in Los Angeles include a new deck, seismic sensors, railings, fences and a median barrier.
Port of Los Angeles

The California Transportation Commission has signed off on $4.9 billion in funding for infrastructure projects, including the upcoming repair of the Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge.

More than half of the money will provide annual funding for 600 local government and regional agencies to repair roads and bridges. The allocation consists of $470 million from California’s 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act and $4.2 billion from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Roughly 14% of the entire package, $700 million, has been set aside for repairs and upgrades for the Los Angeles Vincent Thomas Bridge, including replacing its deteriorating bridge deck.

Built in 1963, the 1,500-foot suspension bridge connects San Pedro and Terminal Island and, due to years of heavy traffic, exhibits concrete fatigue and environmental deterioration, partly due to its marine environment. Other upgrades coming to the Vincent Thomas Bridge as part of this project include new seismic sensors, railings, fences and a median barrier.

Caltrans awarded the contract to Skanska-CEC Joint Venture, which will use a construction manager-general contractor delivery method to foster earlier collaboration between the two during the design phase. Caltrans and Skanska-CEC Joint Venture will then negotiate a price for the project based on the agreed upon construction schedule.

With work set to begin later this year, the Vincent Thomas Bridge is scheduled to fully close in Fall 2026 and reopen in Winter 2027, in time for the 2028 Olympics.

Other notable projects funded through the new $4.9 billion allocation include:

  • $129,548,000: for the cities of San Mateo and Burlingame, SR-82 from East Santa Inez Avenue to Murchison Drive, to rehabilitate roadway, improve drainage, and upgrade existing curb ramps and sidewalks to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
  • $94,877,000: for the city and county of San Francisco from San Mateo County line to Brannan Street on I-280 to rehabilitate asphalt pavement on mainline and at ramps, install polyester concrete overlay on bridge decks, upgrade concrete median barrier, rehabilitate drainage systems, upgrade sidewalk crossings to ADA standards, and replace Whipple Avenue Pedestrian Overcrossing Bridge No. 34-0096.
  • $78,725,000: for the city and county of San Francisco for US-101 at Central Viaduct No. 34-0077 and on I-80 at Bayshore Viaduct No. 34-0088 to rehabilitate bridges by overlaying bridge deck, replacing joint seals and repairing bridge rails.
