South Carolina Crowe Creek Bridge Collapses Before Scheduled Replacement

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 28, 2025
The Crowe Creek Road Bridge, seen here, partially collapsed shortly after a truck surpassing its weight limit drove over it.
South Carolina DOT

A rural South Carolina bridge that partially collapsed last week had already been scheduled for replacement later this year.

On July 21, the South Carolina Department of Transportation closed the Crowe Creek Road Bridge on Crowe Creek Road/SC 133 near Greenville after severe damage was reported. SCDOT later confirmed the damage was caused by a truck that had exceeded the Crowe Creek Road Bridge’s weight limit.

SCDOT stated the bridge, which crosses Lake Keowee, had already been scheduled for replacement later this year. The bridge was built in 1968 and was rated in “fair” condition during its last inspection this spring.

A proposed replacement project on SCDOT’s website describes the bridge as “structurally deficient and in need of replacement.” This proposal estimated construction beginning in Fall 2025 and concluding in Summer 2027.

SCDOT said it will expedite emergency replacement for the bridge and award a contract in August. Work is expected to last into early 2026.

Since November 2024, the Crowe Creek Road Bridge served as a detour for traffic around a separate construction project replacing the nearby SC-183 bridge over Gregory Creek.

SCDOT did not respond to a request for additional information from Equipment World.

Data from the Federal Highway Administration shows that, as of June 15, 2024, 55% of South Carolina’s bridges are rated in “fair” condition, above the national state average of 49%. Another 39% of South Carolina’s bridges are rated in “good” condition, below the national state average of 44%.

