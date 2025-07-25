NCDOT Awards $337M Contract for Expanding Interstate 85

A rendering of a future section of I-85 in North Carolina. Construction is expected to start next summer and finish in 2029.
Lane Construction Corp.

New lanes and bridges are coming to a four-mile corridor on Interstate 85, part of a $337 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing congestion, the contract covers a stretch between N.C. 7 and Mount Holly and N.C. 273 near Belmont.

The contract went to Charlotte-based general contractor Lane Construction Corp. and represents the first of three projects to improve I-85. Construction and preconstruction services have been combined in this first contract.

Design work has begun, and construction is expected to start next summer and finish in 2029.

A new lane will be added in each direction to bring I-85 to eight lanes with a 26-foot median. The intersection at N.C. 7 will be altered to improve safety and traffic flow, and the interchanges at exits 23 and 27 will be modified to increase traffic mobility. Lane Construction will also rebuild 4,000 linear feet of railroad for Piedmont and Northern Railway.

The following bridges will be replaced or rehabilitated:

  • N.C. 7 over I-85
  • I-85 over South Fork Catawba River
  • Hickory Grove Road over I-85
  • Belmont-Mt. Holly Road/Main Street over I-85
  • P&R Railway over I-85, east of Belmont-Mt. Holly Road
  • N.C. 273 over I-85

Several other projects aimed at improving I-85 are in the works, including the following:

  • The “A” section, which will be advertised for bid in late 2028, would widen I-85 from McAdenville Road to the U.S. 321 interchange with intersection improvements at Cox Road and U.S. 29-74/Franklin Boulevard.
  • The “C” section will build three railroad bridges and one roadway bridge throughout Section “A”, with planning between a contractor and designer already underway.
