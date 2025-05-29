The Asphalt Pavement Alliance, a U.S. association representing asphalt producers and contractors, has named Mike Skinner as its new executive director.

Skinner, a licensed professional engineer and certified association executive, previously served for 10 years as the director of pavement engineering for the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association and brings over 30 years of experience in the industry to his new position.

Other roles Skinner has held in his career include chairman of the Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference & Equipment Show, project manager of asphalt pavement engineering at The Transtec Group and senior engineer of asphalt pavements at Stantec.

Skinner is also a member of the Consortium for Asphalt Pavement Research and Innovation and the Transportation Research Board’s AKP30 Committee.

“Mike has been an active supporter of the APA for many years, serving as a speaker for educational programs, sharing technical expertise to educate and inspire members and stakeholders, and serving on several APA task groups,” said National Asphalt Pavement Association President & CEO Audrey Copeland.

Skinner will report to Copeland and oversee the APA’s technical director, Buzz Powell, and the APA deployment manager.

The APA operates as a partnership among the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute and state Asphalt Pavement Associations to promote asphalt pavement and represent the industry in the United States.

Earlier this month, the APA announced its 27 winners of the 2024 Perpetual Pavement Award, which goes to state, county and local departments of transportation for roadways with excellent design, quality construction and high value to the traveling public.