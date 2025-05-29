Asphalt Pavement Alliance Appoints New Executive Director

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 29, 2025
Skinner will oversee the APA’s technical director and deployment manager.
Skinner will oversee  the APA’s technical director and deployment manager.
The Asphalt Pavement Alliance

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance, a U.S. association representing asphalt producers and contractors, has named Mike Skinner as its new executive director.

Skinner, a licensed professional engineer and certified association executive, previously served for 10 years as the director of pavement engineering for the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association and brings over 30 years of experience in the industry to his new position.

Other roles Skinner has held in his career include chairman of the Rocky Mountain Asphalt Conference & Equipment Show, project manager of asphalt pavement engineering at The Transtec Group and senior engineer of asphalt pavements at Stantec.

Skinner is also a member of the Consortium for Asphalt Pavement Research and Innovation and the Transportation Research Board’s AKP30 Committee.

“Mike has been an active supporter of the APA for many years, serving as a speaker for educational programs, sharing technical expertise to educate and inspire members and stakeholders, and serving on several APA task groups,” said National Asphalt Pavement Association President & CEO Audrey Copeland.

Skinner will report to Copeland and oversee the APA’s technical director, Buzz Powell, and the APA deployment manager.

The APA operates as a partnership among the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute and state Asphalt Pavement Associations to promote asphalt pavement and represent the industry in the United States.

Earlier this month, the APA announced its 27 winners of the 2024 Perpetual Pavement Award, which goes to state, county and local departments of transportation for roadways with excellent design, quality construction and high value to the traveling public.

Related Stories
Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. Project Manager Mike Svoboda received the inaugural award for his leadership on the Broadway Bridge Replacement Project, which was completed in six weeks using innovative methods.
Roadbuilding
Rapid Replacement of Nashville Bridge Earns National Award for Kiewit Project Manager
One grant will go toward smart traffic signal systems to mitigate the impact the collapse of the Baltimore Bridge will have on the city. The new bridge design (seen here) was unveiled earlier this year.
Roadbuilding
USDOT Approves 405 Infrastructure Grants, $1.4B for Bridge Investment Program
The APA gave out 27 Perpetual Pavement Awards for 2024.
Roadbuilding
National Asphalt Group Announces 27 Winners for 2024 Perpetual Pavement Awards
The northern 14 miles of the project have already been fully repaved and expanded to four lanes in each direction.
Roadbuilding
North Carolina I-95 Widening Project to Finish in December 2025
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Develon Dx225 Ll 7 And Dx225 Rb 7
Excavators
Develon Unveils Next-Generation Log Loader and Road Builder Excavators
The DX225LL-7 log loader and DX225RB-7 road builder get increased horsepower, faster cycle times and more lifting capacity.
Suncor got Komatsu's first PC9000 in May. Komatsu plans a worldwide launch of the 900-metric-ton excavator in 2026.
Excavators
The Trans-Atlantic Journey of Komatsu’s Largest Excavator: The First PC9000 (Video)
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
Technology
Digging on the Moon: Vermeer Helps Build Lunar Excavator to Harvest Helium-3
Volvo Ec230 New Generation Electric Excavator
Excavators
A Closer Look: Volvo's New-Gen 23-Ton EC230 Electric Excavator
Jdcf 510 P Tier Image 1
Excavators
Deere’s New 510 P-Tier Excavator Delivers an Efficiency Boost
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All