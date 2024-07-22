Over $1 billion in federal funding is going to four cement projects aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced funding for several decarbonizing cement and concrete projects — including four Portland Cement Association member companies — through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. Each of the projects will also match the funding they receive.

“This funding is a welcome acknowledgement from the government that America’s cement manufacturers are taking ambitious and significant steps toward reaching carbon neutrality,” said Mike Ireland, PCA president and CEO. “This will move the needle closer to achieving what industry considers the ‘heavyweight’ of carbon solutions: Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). Once established nationwide, CCUS will greatly accelerate cement manufacturers’ charge toward net zero.”

The DOE committed a total of $6 billion for 33 projects in the U.S. to decarbonize multiple energy-intensive industries, with the aim of reducing the equivalent of more than 14 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The four PCA member projects include: