Rapid Replacement of Nashville Bridge Earns National Award for Kiewit Project Manager

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 27, 2025
Kiewit

A rapid demolition and replacement of Nashville's 75-year-old Broadway Bridge has earned the first-ever Bowen Prize for Great Builders from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. Project Manager Mike Svoboda received the inaugural award for his leadership on the project, which was completed in six weeks using innovative methods.

The AGC Education and Research Foundation sponsors the award, which highlights influential leaders in the construction industry who manage work on the ground and deliver transformative infrastructure.

The $71.8 million contract for the Broadway Bridge Replacement Project was completed two weeks ahead of schedule with zero incidents over 110,000 work hours. Project management included advanced 3D modeling and accelerated bridge construction.

(A video of Svoboda explaining the Broadway Bridge Replacement Project can be viewed at the end of this article.)

Kiewit had eight weeks in the summer of 2023 to demolish and replace the original bridge. The substructure was built ahead of time. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Svoboda’s implementation of innovative techniques shortened the project from what would have traditionally taken four years.

Svoboda also faced a complex environment over the course of the project, including high traffic on downtown streets and five active CSX freight rail lines over which the company’s cranes were working.

As part of his recognition, the AGC Education and Research Foundation will make a $50,000 donation to the University of Wyoming’s Construction Management Program, where Svoboda serves on the Industry Advisory Board. Svoboda also plays a key role at Kiewit Infrastructure’s training center, Kiewit University in Omaha, Nebraska, which trains over 3,000 people annually.

Svoboda was previously recognized on this project for the Best Use of Technology & Innovation by the America’s Transportation Awards.

