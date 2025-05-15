The Asphalt Pavement Alliance recently announced its 27 winners of the 2024 Perpetual Pavement Award, which goes to state, county and local departments of transportation for roadways with excellent design, quality construction and high value to the traveling public.

This year’s recipients and their long-life pavements were spread across 16 states. Each project is evaluated by engineers from the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University in Alabama.

This year’s winners were broken down into three categories: conversion, which is building new asphalt roads over existing ones; outstanding design; and long-life pavements that have lasted over 35 years.

Reconstruction

These projects were honored for outstanding design and construction practices in constructing new asphalt roads over existing roads:

Arkansas Department of Transportation: Hwy. 104 - Hwy. 65B in Jefferson County, Interstate 530, Section 5.

Hwy. 104 - Hwy. 65B in Jefferson County, Interstate 530, Section 5. Christian County Highway Department: reconstruction and widening of Christian County Highway 1 in Illinois.

reconstruction and widening of Christian County Highway 1 in Illinois. City of Fort Collins: McClelland Street resurfacing in Larimer, Colorado.

McClelland Street resurfacing in Larimer, Colorado. Monroe County Road Commission: Samaria Road Improvement Project in Michigan.

Samaria Road Improvement Project in Michigan. Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 4: pavement rehabilitation on I-40 in Canadian County.

pavement rehabilitation on I-40 in Canadian County. Washington State Department of Transportation: I-5 SB / E Fork Lewis River to N Fork Lewis River pavement rehabilitation, in Clark and Cowlitz.

I-5 SB / E Fork Lewis River to N Fork Lewis River pavement rehabilitation, in Clark and Cowlitz. West Virginia Division of Highway: Kenna - Fairplain in Jackson.

Design

These projects were honored for outstanding roadway network design practices:

Arkansas Department of Transportation: Illinois River - Hwy. 170 (S) in Washington County, Hwy. 62, Section 1.

Illinois River - Hwy. 170 (S) in Washington County, Hwy. 62, Section 1. Illinois Tollway: Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) bridge and roadway reconstruction in Winnebago.

Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) bridge and roadway reconstruction in Winnebago. Maryland Department of Transportation - State Highway Administration: US 29 in Howard County.

US 29 in Howard County. Michigan Department of Transportation: I-96 WB from M-39 to Schaefer in Wayne.

I-96 WB from M-39 to Schaefer in Wayne. Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 1: US-69 Reconstruction - McIntosh County in McIntosh County.

US-69 Reconstruction - McIntosh County in McIntosh County. South Carolina: I-85 SB/NB in Cherokee.

I-85 SB/NB in Cherokee. Washington State Department of Transportation: US 12 Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown Vicinity in Walla Walla County.

US 12 Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown Vicinity in Walla Walla County. Will County Highway Department: Intersection Improvements at Cedar Road (CH4) and Laraway Road (CH 74) in New Lenox, Illinois.

Intersection Improvements at Cedar Road (CH4) and Laraway Road (CH 74) in New Lenox, Illinois. West Virginia Division of Highways: Powell Mountain, Youngs Monument-Birch River Road in Nicholas.

Long-Life Pavements

These awards were given to pavements at least 35 years old that have never experienced a structural failure and have an average resurfacing interval of no less than 13 years: