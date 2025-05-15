The Asphalt Pavement Alliance recently announced its 27 winners of the 2024 Perpetual Pavement Award, which goes to state, county and local departments of transportation for roadways with excellent design, quality construction and high value to the traveling public.
This year’s recipients and their long-life pavements were spread across 16 states. Each project is evaluated by engineers from the National Center for Asphalt Technology at Auburn University in Alabama.
This year’s winners were broken down into three categories: conversion, which is building new asphalt roads over existing ones; outstanding design; and long-life pavements that have lasted over 35 years.
Reconstruction
These projects were honored for outstanding design and construction practices in constructing new asphalt roads over existing roads:
- Arkansas Department of Transportation: Hwy. 104 - Hwy. 65B in Jefferson County, Interstate 530, Section 5.
- Christian County Highway Department: reconstruction and widening of Christian County Highway 1 in Illinois.
- City of Fort Collins: McClelland Street resurfacing in Larimer, Colorado.
- Monroe County Road Commission: Samaria Road Improvement Project in Michigan.
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 4: pavement rehabilitation on I-40 in Canadian County.
- Washington State Department of Transportation: I-5 SB / E Fork Lewis River to N Fork Lewis River pavement rehabilitation, in Clark and Cowlitz.
- West Virginia Division of Highway: Kenna - Fairplain in Jackson.
Design
These projects were honored for outstanding roadway network design practices:
- Arkansas Department of Transportation: Illinois River - Hwy. 170 (S) in Washington County, Hwy. 62, Section 1.
- Illinois Tollway: Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) bridge and roadway reconstruction in Winnebago.
- Maryland Department of Transportation - State Highway Administration: US 29 in Howard County.
- Michigan Department of Transportation: I-96 WB from M-39 to Schaefer in Wayne.
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 1: US-69 Reconstruction - McIntosh County in McIntosh County.
- South Carolina: I-85 SB/NB in Cherokee.
- Washington State Department of Transportation: US 12 Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown Vicinity in Walla Walla County.
- Will County Highway Department: Intersection Improvements at Cedar Road (CH4) and Laraway Road (CH 74) in New Lenox, Illinois.
- West Virginia Division of Highways: Powell Mountain, Youngs Monument-Birch River Road in Nicholas.
Long-Life Pavements
These awards were given to pavements at least 35 years old that have never experienced a structural failure and have an average resurfacing interval of no less than 13 years:
- Arkansas Department of Transportation: Highway 7, Section 1 in Union County.
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 11: SR 0168 Shippingport Hill Road in Beaver County.
- Florida Department of Transportation: Florida's Turnpike (SR 91) located in Palm Beach County.
- Hawaii Department of Transportation: Route 37, Kula Highway in Maui County.
- Indiana Department of Transportation: US 31 added travel lanes from the Johnson/Marion County Line to Beechwood Lane.
- Maryland Department of Transportation - State Highway Administration: US-11.
- Mississippi Department of Transportation: US Highway 278 from the Panola County line near the Oxford City limits in Lafayette County.
- New Mexico Department of Transportation: reconstruction and rehabilitation of New Mexico Route 6, Original Route 66 in Valencia and McKinley Counties.
- Tennessee Department of Transportation: Washington County SR-107.
- Washington State Department of Transportation: SR 104.
- West Virginia Division of Highways: Herold Road in Braxton County.