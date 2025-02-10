Baltimore's Key Bridge Rebuild Would Be State's First Cable-Stayed Span (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 10, 2025
rendering of future key bridge baltimore
This rendering shows the future replacement for the Key Bridge destroyed last March in a cargo ship crash in the channel of the Port of Baltimore.
Office of Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Almost a year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by the cargo ship Dali and collapsed into channel for the Port of Baltimore, designs for the replacement structure have been unveiled.

The new bridge will be the first highway cable-stayed bridge in the state and have an expected lifespan of 100 years. The original Francis Scott Key Bridge was a steel arch continuous truss bridge with 185-foot clearance, which will be upgraded in the new build to a 230-foot clearance for ships.

Cost estimates for the bridge have been up to $1.7 billion with a 2028 completion.

(For more views of the artist's rendering of the new bridge, check out the video released by Maryland Governor Wes Moore's office at the end of this story.)

The total length of the new structure will be 2 miles versus the previous structure's 1.7 miles. The two bridge towers will each be 600 feet tall – 242 feet taller than the previous structure. Distances between the main spans will increase from 1,209 to 1,600 feet, and the total span length will go from 2,642 to 3,300 feet.

Drivers will use two 12-foot lanes in both directions with 10-foot outside shoulders and 4-foot inside shoulders.

Finalizing this new design was a collaborative effort among the Maryland Department of Transportation, the project’s design-builder Kiewit Infrastructure Co. and its general engineering consultant Bridging Maryland Partnership. For more views of the artist's rendering of the new bridge, check out the video at the end of this story.

In September, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown, on behalf of the state and its agencies, filed suit against the owners of ship Dali for causing its collision with the Key Bridge, a case the state says it is still pursuing. However, the December 12, 2024, passage of the American Relief Act gave the state 100% federal funding for the reconstruction, pending any compensation paid from the Dali.

A month after it was filed, the U.S. Department of Justice’s own lawsuit against the companies that owned and operated the cargo ship Dali was settled for over $100 million.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

Below is a video of artistic renderings of the future Key Bridge on the Maryland Transportation Authority's Key Bridge Rebuild website:



Related Stories
a gomaco concrete placer
Roadbuilding
ACPA Unveils 4 Initiatives to Address Concrete Road Infrastructure in 2025
men at work on big mac bridge
Roadbuilding
Ohio DOT Completes Concrete Deck Pours on Fire-Damaged Big Mac Bridge
sean duffy signing a memo
Roadbuilding
New USDOT Chief Duffy Takes Aim at Electric Vehicles, Other Biden Programs
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
Kubota U17-5 Mini Excavator digging ditch
Compact Excavators
Tough Machine for Light Jobs: Kubota Launches Next-Gen U17-5 Mini Excavator
The new compact excavator is made for working in tight spaces with its zero tail swing and tracks that can be hydraulically narrowed.
Maxresdefault 67a61b6eba467
The Dirt
Here Come the "Midis" – New Holland Now Has Its Own New Class of Excavators
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
Hilti cordless TE200 Jackhammer breaking concrete on upper floor
Battery electric
It’s All About the Batteries: Power Tools Push Boundaries at World of Concrete
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All