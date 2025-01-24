$75M Engineering Contract Awarded for Rebuild of Baltimore's Key Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 24, 2025
the aftermath of the collapse of the baltimore bridge
Pre-construction activities on the Key Bridge, both on land and on the water, will begin this month.
Key Bridge Response 2024

Rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge is one step closer to reality as the Maryland Transportation Authority has awarded the project’s General Engineering Consultant services contract.

The contract went to Bridging Maryland Partnership, a group made up of WSP; Rummel, Klepper & Kahl and Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, which will handle planning, engineering, construction management and program support services. WSP has already been operating as a salvage contract manager for the Key Bridge since its collapse after being struck by a cargo ship in March.

BMP will also manage the Progressive Design-Builder, Kiewit Infrastructure Co. – which won the $73 million Phase 1 contract for the Baltimore bridge replacement in mid-2024 – by auditing their processes, reviewing submittals and confirming the design criteria is met.

Once Phase 1 of the project is completed, Kiewit will receive exclusive negotiating rights for the Phase 2 contract, which includes project final design/engineering and construction. The new structure will be in the former bridge’s right-of-way and have a four-lane capacity.

The open-ended, task-order-based general engineering consultant contract will not exceed five years.

Pre-construction activities on the Key Bridge, both on land and on the water, will begin this month to provide data points for supporting design and construction decisions. These activities include topographic surveys, drilling for soil samples and mapping subsurface waterways. More pre-construction work is expected to begin in the spring.

Last month, President Joe Biden, in a letter to Congress requesting $100 billion in emergency disaster relief funding, asked for U.S. Department of Transportation funds to finance 100% of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
cars in a new york city traffic jam
Roadbuilding
NYC's First-in-U.S. Congestion Toll Will Reduce Traffic, Add Revenue, City Says
a computer chip with AI written on it
Roadbuilding
Texas DOT Identifies 230 Use Cases in 3-Year AI Strategic Plan
a handcuff highlights the word 'fraud' on a sheet of paper
Roadbuilding
Another Michigan Paving Executive Pleads Guilty to Bid-Rigging
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
a wolf wl825t wheel loader moves material
Wheel Loaders
Wolf America Brings Two New Wheel Loaders to U.S. from China
The WL200 and WL825T feature a standard quick hitch and a 74-horsepower Cummins engine.
Kubota svl97-3 compact track loader pushing dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals its Next-Gen Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
front of cat 745 articulated dump truck running through mud puddle
Off-Road Trucks
What’s New for Articulated Dump Trucks? Buyer's Guide 2025
Rumely and Sawyer-Massey Steam Tractors plowing field
Vintage Equipment
Awesome Steam Machines! 100-Year-Old Tractors Can Still Plow a Field (Video)
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All