In Cincinnati, crews working for the Ohio Department of Transportation have completed the second concrete pour on the Ohio approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, furthering the department’s goal to reopen southbound I-471 this March after it was severely damaged by fire in November.

This second deck pour also included the new side wall and connected the structure, locally referred to as the Big Mac Bridge, to the first deck pour.

The first deck pour for the approach to the bridge, which connects Cincinnati and Newport, Kentucky, began January 25 and required 27 truckloads of concrete, making up 250 cubic yards.

The Ohio DOT stated that, to combat the cold temperatures, Great Lakes Construction, which did the pours, used forced-air heaters between the girders and insulated blankets to maintain warm enough temperatures on the first pour. Among the six heaters used, five were 500,000-BTU heaters. This way, crews were able to keep the temperature for the pours at around 60-70 degrees.

Additionally, wireless probes were added to remotely monitor temperatures and provide real-time data for making adjustments.

Also being used at 10 modular steel towers from Acrow to support the structure, which will remain in place throughout the reconstruction.

Next steps for construction include installing fences, striping lanes and installing a new overhead sign gantry. As of the late January first pour, Ohio DOT said construction was on schedule. The first three custom-made girders on the approach were installed by January 13.

All this work is meant to repair damage done in November 2024 by a large fire at a playground underneath the Ohio approach to the bridge, which at its height, extended above the approach itself.