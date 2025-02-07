Ohio DOT Completes Concrete Deck Pours on Fire-Damaged Big Mac Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 7, 2025
men at work on big mac bridge
The work repairs damage done in November 2024 by a large fire at a playground underneath the Ohio approach to the bridge.
Ohio DOT

In Cincinnati, crews working for the Ohio Department of Transportation have completed the second concrete pour on the Ohio approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, furthering the department’s goal to reopen southbound I-471 this March after it was severely damaged by fire in November.

This second deck pour also included the new side wall and connected the structure, locally referred to as the Big Mac Bridge, to the first deck pour.

The first deck pour for the approach to the bridge, which connects Cincinnati and Newport, Kentucky, began January 25 and required 27 truckloads of concrete, making up 250 cubic yards.

The Ohio DOT stated that, to combat the cold temperatures, Great Lakes Construction, which did the pours, used forced-air heaters between the girders and insulated blankets to maintain warm enough temperatures on the first pour. Among the six heaters used, five were 500,000-BTU heaters. This way, crews were able to keep the temperature for the pours at around 60-70 degrees.

Additionally, wireless probes were added to remotely monitor temperatures and provide real-time data for making adjustments.

Also being used at 10 modular steel towers from Acrow to support the structure, which will remain in place throughout the reconstruction.

Next steps for construction include installing fences, striping lanes and installing a new overhead sign gantry. As of the late January first pour, Ohio DOT said construction was on schedule. The first three custom-made girders on the approach were installed by January 13.

All this work is meant to repair damage done in November 2024 by a large fire at a playground underneath the Ohio approach to the bridge, which at its height, extended above the approach itself.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
sean duffy signing a memo
Roadbuilding
New USDOT Chief Duffy Takes Aim at Electric Vehicles, Other Biden Programs
donald trump at a campaign rally
Roadbuilding
Trump Administration Rescinds Order for Financial-Aid Freeze
a road work ahead sign on a jobsite
Roadbuilding
USDOT Ends U.S. Manufacturing Loophole for Federal-Aid Highway Projects
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67a61b6eba467
The Dirt
Here Come the "Midis" – New Holland Now Has Its Own New Class of Excavators
The excavators – between a mini and a full – are built by sister company Sampierana, bringing production under the CNH umbrella.
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
Hilti cordless TE200 Jackhammer breaking concrete on upper floor
Battery electric
It’s All About the Batteries: Power Tools Push Boundaries at World of Concrete
Maxresdefault 67a0f71adb702
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Kubota’s First Electric Mini Excavator, the KX038-4e
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All