ACPA Unveils 4 Initiatives to Address Concrete Road Infrastructure in 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 10, 2025
a gomaco concrete placer
ACPA says more support is needed for state agencies to use their current resources effectively.
GOMACO

At the recent World of Concrete tradeshow, the American Concrete Pavement Association laid out four ways it plans to support the roadbuilding industry in 2025.

A key issue, according to ACPA, lies in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Factors including inflation, project backlog and transportation-department turnover has left certain goals and needs unmet, bringing more focus on state agencies to use their current resources effectively.

“Nationwide, growth in the concrete paving highway market has been modest. With the exception of one high-performing state, growth has been about 2.7%,” said Laura O’Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of ACPA. “We anticipate 4%-5% growth in 2025 – but that forecast is not certain, and with the IIJA expiring in 2026, along with hearings beginning in Congress now about reauthorization, ACPA is calling on Congress to continue to invest in highway infrastructure and for state highway agencies to have a plan to use their resources as effectively as possible.”

ACPA plans to address the following in 2025:

  • Support inter-industry competition to reduce costs. ACPA will support DOTs in increasing competition during the pavement bidding process, including between material industries. This, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Concrete Sustainability Hub, will have a greater impact on lowering unit costs than rising competition between contractors. ACPA will also fund research on how inter-industry competition impacts unit prices.
  • Highlight concrete as a sustainability win. The association plans to invest time in 2025 toward showing how concrete pavements can contribute to sustainability, including how it withstands structural integrity after flooding better than asphalt pavement.
  • Investment in RC3. 2025 will see ACPA continue to invest in the Reduced-Carbon Concrete Consortium, an industry advisory group that provides expertise to highway agencies, contractors and the cement and concrete industry. Members of RC3 include ACPA, the National Concrete Pavement Technology Center, the Concrete Advancement Foundation and the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association.
  • MIT Collaboration. ACPA will also spend time in 2025 working with the MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub on its simplified pavement life-cycle assessment tool, which can be found here and accessed with a free account. The program allows users to adjust factors including precipitation days, materials, emissions and traffic content to conduct environmental analysis of pavements.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
men at work on big mac bridge
Roadbuilding
Ohio DOT Completes Concrete Deck Pours on Fire-Damaged Big Mac Bridge
sean duffy signing a memo
Roadbuilding
New USDOT Chief Duffy Takes Aim at Electric Vehicles, Other Biden Programs
donald trump at a campaign rally
Roadbuilding
Trump Administration Rescinds Order for Financial-Aid Freeze
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Kubota U17-5 Mini Excavator digging ditch
Compact Excavators
Tough Machine for Light Jobs: Kubota Launches Next-Gen U17-5 Mini Excavator
The new compact excavator is made for working in tight spaces with its zero tail swing and tracks that can be hydraulically narrowed.
Maxresdefault 67a61b6eba467
The Dirt
Here Come the "Midis" – New Holland Now Has Its Own New Class of Excavators
Cat D4 Bulldozer
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Bulldozers of 2024
Hilti cordless TE200 Jackhammer breaking concrete on upper floor
Battery electric
It’s All About the Batteries: Power Tools Push Boundaries at World of Concrete
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All