ACPA says more support is needed for state agencies to use their current resources effectively.

At the recent World of Concrete tradeshow, the American Concrete Pavement Association laid out four ways it plans to support the roadbuilding industry in 2025.

A key issue, according to ACPA, lies in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Factors including inflation, project backlog and transportation-department turnover has left certain goals and needs unmet, bringing more focus on state agencies to use their current resources effectively.

“Nationwide, growth in the concrete paving highway market has been modest. With the exception of one high-performing state, growth has been about 2.7%,” said Laura O’Neill Kaumo, president and CEO of ACPA. “We anticipate 4%-5% growth in 2025 – but that forecast is not certain, and with the IIJA expiring in 2026, along with hearings beginning in Congress now about reauthorization, ACPA is calling on Congress to continue to invest in highway infrastructure and for state highway agencies to have a plan to use their resources as effectively as possible.”

ACPA plans to address the following in 2025: