The U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated over $4 million in Federal Highway Administration grants to help place almost 1,100 highway construction workers.

Distributed under the Highway Construction Training Program and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the funds aim to recruit and train workers for highway construction, maintenance and operations.

Selected programs include training for equipment operators, apprenticeships and programs to obtain commercial driver’s licenses. Additionally, they will include outreach for hiring people previously incarcerated, underemployed or who have dropped out of the workforce.

