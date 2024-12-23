Michigan's safety cameras may be installed in a work zone that is not separated from traffic by concrete barriers.

Michigan will become the next state to use work zone safety cameras to protect road workers from speeding drivers.

The 24th state to use this technology, Michigan saw 8,000 work zone-related crashes last year, including 24 fatalities.

“Maintaining Michigan’s roads is vital for our state’s economic development and success,” said state Rep. Will Snyder, who sponsored the legislation. “In order to accomplish this, we must first ensure that our road workers are safe while doing their jobs. This legislation will help combat speeding and reckless driving in construction zones, which will protect our essential road workers and drivers alike.”

The new law lays out several criteria for the cameras’ usage by the Michigan Department of Transportation:

Cameras may be installed in a work zone that is not separated from traffic by concrete barriers.

A sign must be placed 1 mile before the start of a work zone with speed cameras.

A digital display must be placed on or near the automated speed enforcement system that shows the speed of an approaching vehicle.

No more than 4four automated speed enforcement systems may be installed and used at the same time within the jurisdiction of a state transportation department region office.

The system may only be activated while workers are present in the work zone.

Work zones will be prioritized under certain criteria, including if they are located on a freeway with a speed limit of 45 mph or more, if they will be active for more than 30 days, if workers are exposed to traffic hazards such as lane shifts and closed shoulders, and if there are no significant obstructions to line of sight for the automated speed enforcement system.