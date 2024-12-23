Michigan Adopts Speeding-Enforcement Cameras for Road Work Zones

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 23, 2024
trucks drives through work zone
Michigan's safety cameras may be installed in a work zone that is not separated from traffic by concrete barriers.
Pennsylvania DOT

Michigan will become the next state to use work zone safety cameras to protect road workers from speeding drivers.

The 24th state to use this technology, Michigan saw 8,000 work zone-related crashes last year, including 24 fatalities.

“Maintaining Michigan’s roads is vital for our state’s economic development and success,” said state Rep. Will Snyder, who sponsored the legislation. “In order to accomplish this, we must first ensure that our road workers are safe while doing their jobs. This legislation will help combat speeding and reckless driving in construction zones, which will protect our essential road workers and drivers alike.”

The new law lays out several criteria for the cameras’ usage by the Michigan Department of Transportation:

  • Cameras may be installed in a work zone that is not separated from traffic by concrete barriers.
  • A sign must be placed 1 mile before the start of a work zone with speed cameras.
  • A digital display must be placed on or near the automated speed enforcement system that shows the speed of an approaching vehicle.
  • No more than 4four automated speed enforcement systems may be installed and used at the same time within the jurisdiction of a state transportation department region office.
  • The system may only be activated while workers are present in the work zone.

Work zones will be prioritized under certain criteria, including if they are located on a freeway with a speed limit of 45 mph or more, if they will be active for more than 30 days, if workers are exposed to traffic hazards such as lane shifts and closed shoulders, and if there are no significant obstructions to line of sight for the automated speed enforcement system.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
a map of the future Interstate 11 corridor
Roadbuilding
Arizona Secures $26M for Another Section of I-11 from Phoenix to Las Vegas
snow plows on a new york highway
Roadbuilding
New York Governor Allocates $100M to Repave 551 Miles of Highway
map of transportation voting results
Roadbuilding
Voters in 23 States Pass Combined $41B for Transportation Infrastructure
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
1930s prototype International TracTracTor crawler tractor with Traxcavator
Vintage Equipment
Where Old Machines Never Die: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2024
Rare Traxcavators, "Sugar Baby" Cats and finding Grandpa's long-lost Allis-Chalmers HD-15 dozer are among the year's top vintage equipment stories.
Maxresdefault 67648cfc4a1be
The Dirt
Cat’s All-New Beast of a Compact Track Loader: The 285 XE
Trevor Kilgore in ambulance after rescued from trench collapse in Iowa
Safety & Compliance
“Buried Alive”: Worker’s Lawsuit Describes Horror of Trench Collapse
JLG 519 Telehandler
Telehandlers
JLG Intros Redesigned 519 Telehandler with 5,500-Pound Lift Capacity
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All