A 4.5-mile stretch of Arizona’s U.S. 93 is getting upgraded in preparation for its future transition to Interstate 11.

Additions to the highway in Wickenburg will include 8-foot shoulders and broadband conduit, a two-lane frontage road, a southbound two-lane bridge over railroad tracks and a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 93 and SR 89. The work will be funded by $26 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.

The investment furthers the state’s goal of creating a 280-mile multi-use Interstate 11 corridor stretching from Nogales, near the border with Mexico, to Wickenburg, which lies northwest of Phoenix. U.S. 93 is the primary route connecting Phoenix and Las Vegas.

“This investment will make a real difference for Wickenburg and take us one step closer to connecting Phoenix and Las Vegas via Interstate 11,” said U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. “These improvements will help reduce traffic, create jobs, and boost economic opportunities for years to come. Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re taking meaningful steps to ensure Arizona’s infrastructure meets the demands of our growing communities.”

Arizona DOT has already invested in widening and upgrading other portions of Interstate 11. Work on a new system-to-system traffic interstate between Interstate 40 and U.S. 93, with a price tag of $106 million, began in July and is scheduled to be completed in early 2027. Another $80 million project to widen a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 93 north of Wikieup is set to begin in January and finish in late 2026.

A $55 million project to widen a different 5-mile stretch of U.S. 93 in Wickenburg was completed this month.

ADOT says its total investments in upgrading U.S. 93 over the last several years from Wickenburg to the Hoover Dam have cost nearly $500 million.