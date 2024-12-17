New York Governor Allocates $100M to Repave 551 Miles of Highway

snow plows on a new york highway
An investment like this will make it easier for the New York State Department of Transportation to respond to ice and snow events.
New York State DOT

With the goal of enhancing the state’s pavement resiliency, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $100 million to repave 551 miles of state highways in 70 locations across the state. The investment will make it easier for the New York State Department of Transportation to respond to ice and snow. Work is set to begin this spring.

“Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the state highways most impacted by extreme weather,” Hochul said. “Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is a sound investment that not only increases resiliency but spurs economic development and tourism across New York.”

Some of the larger investments include the following:

  • $7.5 million to resurface the Taconic State Parkway from Route 55 To Tyrrel Road
  • $7 million to resurface Route 27 South Service Road between Pond Road and Route 97
  • $4 million to resurface Route 908B (Jackie Robinson Parkway) westbound between Central Avenue and Grand Central Parkway/Van Wyck Expressway (Kew Gardens Interchange)
  • $3.5 million to resurface Route 312 from west of the Metro North Railroad to Route 22
  • $3.5 million to resurface Route 52 between Johns Estate Road in Shawangunk to Black Hawk Road in Crawford
  • $2.6 million to resurface Route 259 from Interstate 490 to Route 104
  • $2.6 million to resurface Route 77 from Interstate 90 to Route 63 and Route 63 from Route 77
  • $2.5 million to resurface Route 9J from Route 9 to County Route 26A
  • $2.4 million to resurface Route 20A from the Hamlet of Varysburg to the Village of Warsaw
  • $2.4 million to resurface Route 73 from the Cascade Mountain Trailhead to Liberty Hill Lane
Maxresdefault 6759b0e36967b
Technology
A Closer Look at "The Warthog": A Robot That Could Simplify Paving, Milling
The autonomous wheeled vehicles with total stations track down the road, leapfrogging each other to stay in range for 3D milling or paving.
Maxresdefault 675c445071dc2
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Bobcat’s E40 Mini Excavator Gets Long Arm, Short Tailswing
Maxresdefault 675c42bc8f28d
The Dirt
Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed
