An investment like this will make it easier for the New York State Department of Transportation to respond to ice and snow events.

With the goal of enhancing the state’s pavement resiliency, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has committed $100 million to repave 551 miles of state highways in 70 locations across the state. The investment will make it easier for the New York State Department of Transportation to respond to ice and snow. Work is set to begin this spring.

“Between extreme heat in the summer, devastating winter storms and the ongoing saga of freeze-thaw cycles, New York’s roads take a pounding from extreme weather in all seasons, and this investment takes direct aim at rejuvenating some of the state highways most impacted by extreme weather,” Hochul said. “Keeping our infrastructure in a state of good repair is a sound investment that not only increases resiliency but spurs economic development and tourism across New York.”

Some of the larger investments include the following: