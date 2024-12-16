Voters in 23 States Pass Combined $41B for Transportation Infrastructure

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 16, 2024
map of transportation voting results
Among proposed initiatives, 57% proposed to be funded with property taxes.
ARTBA

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association reports that among the 370 transportation funding measures put up for voters’ consideration on November 5 77%, or 285, passed. Among the 25 states that saw transportation-related funding measures on their ballots, 23 passed at least one.

ARTBA reported that, since 2014, 43 states have approved 84% of nearly 3,000 state and local transportation-related ballot measures.

The total amount approved on November 5 is estimated at $41 billion in new and renewed funding and will be generated in a variety of ways, with some being available immediately through bond agreements and most through some form of taxes.

Among proposed initiatives, 57% proposed to be funded with property taxes, followed by 25% through bonds and 16% through sales/income tax.

The sole measure attempting to increase local gas taxes to fund transportation, out of Cottage Grove, Oregon, failed with only 27.85% voting in favor of the measure.

Stand-Out Results

Below are some of the more notable and larger funding measures by state:

  • Arizona: Voters in Maricopa County renewed a half-cent transportation sales tax, set to generate $14.9 billion over 20 years. A similar measure in Pinal County also passed and will generate $1.1 billion in the same timeframe.
  • California: A measure attempting to lower the state's super-majority threshold from 66.67% to 55% for passage of local general obligation bonds and special taxes failed, with only 44.2% in favor. According to ARTBA, this would have eased the burden on counties, cities and towns seeking revenue to maintain and improve transportation-related infrastructure.
    Additionally, an attempt to implement a half-cent sales tax in Placer County for infrastructure funding failed, which would have generated $1.56 billion over 30 years.
  • Georgia: Voters in three counties approved or renewed local sales taxes that partly or entirely go to transportation. At the same time, two transportation funding measures totaling $27.9 billion failed.
  • South Carolina: Voters in Horry County, Jasper County, Richland County and York County renewed or enacted local sales taxes  for transportation funding, amounting to $11.7 billion over 25 years.
  • Tennessee: The state’s sole transportation funding measure passed at 65.5% approval, which will generate $2.4 billion through a half-cent sales tax increase.
  • Washington: Voters rejected an attempt to repeal the state’s carbon credit market, part of which pays for Washington state’s transportation budget. Washington state voters also voted in favor of renewing a local property levy for transportation purposes, set to generate $1.55 billion over eight years.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
officials cut the ribbon on the second rocheport bridge
Roadbuilding
Missouri DOT Cuts Ribbon on New I-70 Rocheport Bridge
head shot of brandon lee jones
Roadbuilding
Arkansas DOT Employee Struck and Killed in Work Zone by DOT Truck
scdot workers put up road closed sign
Roadbuilding
10 Hurricane-Damaged Bridges in S.C. to Get Emergency Replacement
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6759b0e36967b
Technology
A Closer Look at "The Warthog": A Robot That Could Simplify Paving, Milling
The autonomous wheeled vehicles with total stations track down the road, leapfrogging each other to stay in range for 3D milling or paving.
Maxresdefault 675c445071dc2
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Bobcat’s E40 Mini Excavator Gets Long Arm, Short Tailswing
Maxresdefault 675c42bc8f28d
The Dirt
Komatsu’s Largest Motor Grader for the U.S. Revealed
2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist Class
Contractor of the Year
Equipment World Names 2025 Contractor of the Year Finalists
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All