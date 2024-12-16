The American Road & Transportation Builders Association reports that among the 370 transportation funding measures put up for voters’ consideration on November 5 77%, or 285, passed. Among the 25 states that saw transportation-related funding measures on their ballots, 23 passed at least one.
ARTBA reported that, since 2014, 43 states have approved 84% of nearly 3,000 state and local transportation-related ballot measures.
The total amount approved on November 5 is estimated at $41 billion in new and renewed funding and will be generated in a variety of ways, with some being available immediately through bond agreements and most through some form of taxes.
Among proposed initiatives, 57% proposed to be funded with property taxes, followed by 25% through bonds and 16% through sales/income tax.
The sole measure attempting to increase local gas taxes to fund transportation, out of Cottage Grove, Oregon, failed with only 27.85% voting in favor of the measure.
Stand-Out Results
Below are some of the more notable and larger funding measures by state:
- Arizona: Voters in Maricopa County renewed a half-cent transportation sales tax, set to generate $14.9 billion over 20 years. A similar measure in Pinal County also passed and will generate $1.1 billion in the same timeframe.
- California: A measure attempting to lower the state's super-majority threshold from 66.67% to 55% for passage of local general obligation bonds and special taxes failed, with only 44.2% in favor. According to ARTBA, this would have eased the burden on counties, cities and towns seeking revenue to maintain and improve transportation-related infrastructure.
Additionally, an attempt to implement a half-cent sales tax in Placer County for infrastructure funding failed, which would have generated $1.56 billion over 30 years.
- Georgia: Voters in three counties approved or renewed local sales taxes that partly or entirely go to transportation. At the same time, two transportation funding measures totaling $27.9 billion failed.
- South Carolina: Voters in Horry County, Jasper County, Richland County and York County renewed or enacted local sales taxes for transportation funding, amounting to $11.7 billion over 25 years.
- Tennessee: The state’s sole transportation funding measure passed at 65.5% approval, which will generate $2.4 billion through a half-cent sales tax increase.
- Washington: Voters rejected an attempt to repeal the state’s carbon credit market, part of which pays for Washington state’s transportation budget. Washington state voters also voted in favor of renewing a local property levy for transportation purposes, set to generate $1.55 billion over eight years.