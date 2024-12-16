Among proposed initiatives, 57% proposed to be funded with property taxes.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association reports that among the 370 transportation funding measures put up for voters’ consideration on November 5 77%, or 285, passed. Among the 25 states that saw transportation-related funding measures on their ballots, 23 passed at least one.

ARTBA reported that, since 2014, 43 states have approved 84% of nearly 3,000 state and local transportation-related ballot measures.

The total amount approved on November 5 is estimated at $41 billion in new and renewed funding and will be generated in a variety of ways, with some being available immediately through bond agreements and most through some form of taxes.

Among proposed initiatives, 57% proposed to be funded with property taxes, followed by 25% through bonds and 16% through sales/income tax.

The sole measure attempting to increase local gas taxes to fund transportation, out of Cottage Grove, Oregon, failed with only 27.85% voting in favor of the measure.

Stand-Out Results

Below are some of the more notable and larger funding measures by state: