A screenshot of PennDOT's live cam of temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia after the section reopened June 23.

Among the 12 America’s Transportation Award finalists announced earlier this year, an emergency response project in Philadelphia and a bridge project in West Virginia have been named the winners.

The Grand Prize went to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $4.5 million I-95/Cottman Avenue Emergency Response project. The busy interstate section in Philadelphia was closed last year after a fuel tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and burst into flames, causing the bridge to collapse.

The severe damage to the northbound Cottman Avenue off-ramp led to fast action to install a temporary stabilized wall system – including using recycled foamed glass aggregate – to reopen the highway within 12 days after the crash.

West Virginia DOT The West Virginia DOT’s $168 million Wellsburg Bridge project took the People's Choice Award. It involved building a long-discussed bridge over the Ohio River to reconnect communities distanced after ferry services stopped. The project also ensured access to the main span during construction while keeping the Ohio River’s central channel open for barge traffic.

Both winning DOTs received a $10,000 cash award for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of their choosing. An independent panel of transportation experts chose the grand prize winner and online voting – weighted by state population – determined the People’s Choice Award.

This year’s award program, which is run by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, generated 106 nominations across the U.S.

“We are incredibly proud of the two winning projects, which demonstrate how both states respond to their residents’ needs – whether through emergency repairs or reconnecting communities,” said Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). “With more than 100 nominations this year, this annual competition showcases the most innovative projects from state DOTs across the country. From enhancing road safety to expanding multi-modal options, the top 12 exemplify the best of what state DOTs can achieve.”

Other projects among the finalists included Caltran's CA Interstate 10 Santa Monica Freeway Bridge Fire project, Tennessee DOT’s Broadway Bridge Replacement and Arizona DOT’s Loop 303 – 43rd and 51st Avenue Interchange Project.

You can find a full list of the finalists here.

The awards are sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and recognize the positive impacts of state DOT projects on communities. The four nomination categories are Quality of Life/Community Development; Operations Excellence; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and Safety.