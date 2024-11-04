New Plans Unveiled for Delayed Rebuilding of Unsafe I-195 Bridge

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 4, 2024
demolition of the washington bridge in East Providence
The Washington Bridge connects the Providence Metropolitan area to Massachusetts over the Seekonk River.
Rhode Island DOT

New plans to handle the structurally unsafe Washington Bridge in Rhode Island that has been partially closed since December have been revealed following delays.

Crews began demolishing the shoring towers on the eastern side of the bridge October 15. Demolition of the substructure will now be delayed until February and be part of the demolition contract instead of the upcoming reconstruction project. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said this change “removes a level of uncertainty for potential reconstruction bidders, helping ensure the new procurement attracts qualified bids.” A previous bidding process failed due to lack of bidders.

The state has also opened a two-step procurement for the reconstruction project, beginning with a request for qualifications, which asks interested bidders to submit key criteria such as experience and qualifications of key staff. The list of bidders will be whittled down to a shortlist of two qualified companies, to be announced December 11.

To encourage participation, RIDOT is offering a $1.75 million stipend to the unsuccessful shortlisted company to help cover the costs associated with crafting their proposal.

The westbound Washington Bridge on I-195 has been closed since December 2023 due to safety concerns discovered during reconstruction, including deep spall with exposed vertical and horizontal rebar and debounded rebar in several places. At the time, the total cost for the reconstruction project was $78 million. In March, it was confirmed the bridge could not be repaired and required replacement.

RIDOT has received $221 million in federal funding to cover part of the $368.3 million total project cost for the replacing the Washington Bridge.

RIDOT said that, following the closure of the bridge lanes – which had carried 90,000 vehicles per day – “traffic delays have compounded every aspect of travel in this part of the state and greatly impacted others.” Preliminary data from RIDOT shows that crashes on I-95 rose 143% in the months following the December closure. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.

The Washington Bridge connects the Providence Metropolitan area to Massachusetts over the Seekonk River, features 10 lanes and spans over 1,600 feet. The original bridge, built in 1930, was altered in 1968 and replaced by the partially closed twin-span bridge, which connects to several major highways nearby including I-95, I-295, US-6, RI-10, and RI-146. 

Related Stories
aerial shot of the I-35 and I-240 interchange
Roadbuilding
Oklahoma DOT Finalizes $9 Billion 8-Year Construction Plan
trucks outside an asphalt plant
Roadbuilding
NYC DOT Pilots 50% Recycled Asphalt Mixes for Low-Traffic Streets
the ship Dali seen leaving the Port of Baltimore
Roadbuilding
Dali Ship Owners Settle Federal Lawsuit for $102M Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6720f7b51e9d3
Skid Steer Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat's Next-Generation Skid Steer Loaders
The 250, 260, 270 and 270 XE get more lift height, breakout forces, operating capacities, torque and comfort than the D3 series. Take a tour here.
Yanmar ViO35-7 mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Power in a Compact Package: Yanmar’s New ViO35-7 Mini Excavator
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D
Kawasaki KT Commercial UTV at Equip Expo
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Launches KT Line of UTVs for Government and Fleet Customers
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All