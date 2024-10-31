Oklahoma DOT Finalizes $9 Billion 8-Year Construction Plan

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 31, 2024
aerial shot of the I-35 and I-240 interchange
The final three phases of the I-35 and I-240 interchange improvements are scheduled in the 2025-2032 Eight-Year Construction Work Plan.
Olahoma DOT

The latest iteration of Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s “Eight-Year Construction Work Plan” includes $9 billion for highway construction and safety distributed over 1,647 projects. 

These projects will be addressed over ODOT’s fiscal years 2025-2032, and the department said it has adjusted plans, including redistributing some projects, based on inflation and a changing economic climate.

Among the 1,647 projects are 632 bridges, including 299 that are structurally deficient or at-risk, and 3,755 miles of roadway, including 954 miles of safety improvements on two-lane highways with deficient or no shoulders.

“Our Eight-Year Plan serves as a guide for the department’s construction and maintenance efforts and allows us to ensure we are addressing as many transportation needs as we can statewide,” said ODOT Executive Director Tim Gatz. “Our main focus continues to be safety and reliability, and we are working to enhance safety by improving interchanges, adding shoulders to rural two-lane highways and addressing bridges statewide.”

Some notable projects include:

  • In the Oklahoma City metro area, the final three phases of I-35 at I-240.
  • In the Tulsa metro area, widening US-169 between 66th and 86th St.
  • In southeastern Oklahoma, US-70/Roosevelt Bridge replacement over Lake Texoma advanced from 2029 to 2026.
  • In south central Oklahoma, widening I-35 to six-lanes in Love County – the eight-year plan includes 14 projects totaling more than $377 million that will widen nearly 53 miles of I-35.
  • In north central Oklahoma, the final phases of widening SH-33 to four-lanes between Guthrie and Stillwater.

The plan will also address the last group of Oklahoma’s structurally deficient bridges – less than 50 bridges – which once totaled 1,168 across the state.

ODOT also rolled out its “Four-Year Asset Preservation Plan,” which commits almost $500 million toward preventative maintenance across the state’s highway system. This includes 276 projects addressing 81 highway bridges and resurfacing 1,964 miles of pavement.

It was recently announced that ODOT will receive $124 million for the Roosevelt Memorial Bridge Replacement Project in Byran and Marshall counties to replace the structure that carries U..S 70 over Lake Texoma.

