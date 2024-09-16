A $4.5 million project on I-95 in Philadelphia installed a temporary stabilized wall system to quickly reopen the busy interstate section after a fiery tanker crash in 2023 caused its collapse.

The majority of finalists in the 2024 America's Transportation Awards are road and bridge projects, including several that were emergency responses, including a rapid reopening of I-95 in Philadelphia after a tanker crash and fire on an off-ramp.

Four regional contests this summer generated 106 nominations for the 12 finalists for the national awards run by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

“These 12 projects serve as the best of the best transportation projects completed by state DOTs across the country, but they are only a fraction of the incredible work states are doing to better their communities,” said Jim Tymon, AASHTO’s executive director.

The awards are sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and recognize the positive impacts of state DOT projects on communities. The four nomination categories are Quality of Life/Community Development; Operations Excellence; Best Use of Technology & Innovation; and Safety.

An independent panel of transportation experts will select the winner and online voting – weighted by state population – will determine the People’s Choice Award. Both awards bring $10,000 cash for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winners' choice.

Online voting has begun at americastransportationawards.org and continues through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29. Individuals can cast no more than one vote per day per project. Winners will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Philadelphia in October.

Road and Bridge Finalists

Here’s a rundown of the road projects that are finalists:

Arizona DOT: Loop 303 – 43rd and 51st Avenue Interchange Project. In response to a $66 billion factory construction project by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Arizona – forecast to attract more commuters – the Arizona DOT expedited the construction of traffic interchanges at 43rd and 51st in Phoenix, including improved access to the TSMC facility. Features include sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant features, and bicycle lanes. The interchanges accommodate various modes of transportation, including bus service.

Arizona DOT



California DOT: CA Interstate 10 Santa Monica Freeway Bridge Fire. After a November 2023 major fire erupted directly beneath Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles – causing extensive damage to freeway infrastructure – California DOT implemented a speedy $18 million restoration project, avoiding a long-term closure. This stretch handles up to 300,000 vehicles daily, and all 8 lanes were reopened in eight days.

Michigan DOT: High Speed Lane Separation on US-31, M-72 in Acme Township. The $1.94 million project aims to reduce crashes on a one-mile stretch of US-31 and M-72 in Acme Township that experienced three fatal and three serious injury crashes from 2013 to 2017. Michigan DOT added a 6-foot-wide centerline buffer with raised median islands, guardrails, edge line corrugations and an inclement weather warning system.

New Jersey DOT: I-76/676, Bridges and Pavement, Contract 1. This $57 million project permanently fixed the I-76 interstate bridge in Gloucester City, New Jersey, which had been subjected to several emergency repairs. The structure features 11 lanes and handles over 180,000 vehicles daily.

NJ DOT



Ohio DOT: Downtown Ramp up I-70/71 Project 3B. This $40.9 million project rebuilt the Broad Street bridge over I-71 in Columbus, which now features wider and safer crosswalks, bike lanes, and overhead lighting. These improvements benefit underserved communities affected by the interstate’s construction, who often rely on public transit, biking and walking.

Ohio DOT Pennsylvania DOT: I-95/Cottman Avenue Emergency Response. The $4.5 million project on I-95 in Philadelphia installed a temporary stabilized wall system – which incorporated recycled foamed glass aggregate – on the northbound Cottman Avenue off-ramp, which had been damaged last year when a fuel tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed there. The highway was reopened 12 days after the crash.

Tennessee DOT: Broadway Bridge Replacement. This $70 million project replaced the 75-year-old Broadway Viaduct in downtown Nashville, maintaining the same six 10-foot lanes but narrowing the center turn lane to accommodate expanded sidewalks. The project, which finished 2 weeks early, also added planters to separate vehicles and pedestrians.

Washington State DOT: Winona Trestle Emergency Replacement Project. After a wildfire destroyed a wooden railroad bridge in Whiteman County, the $1.7 million project replaced it with a 210-foot steel and concrete structure that will handle 2,600 rail cars every year. The bridge was replaced within two months, allowing businesses to resume transporting agricultural products through one of the country’s leading wheat-producing regions.

West Virginia DOT: Wellsburg Bridge. This $168 million project built a long-discussed bridge over the Ohio River to reconnect communities distanced after ferry services stopped, while ensuring safer access to the main span during construction while keeping the Ohio River’s central channel open for barge traffic.

West Virginia DOT



Other projects listed as finalists include:

Delaware DOT: Claymont Train Station. The $91 million project built a new Claymont Train Station in Newcastle County, now offering more than 800 parking spots and boasts two new 630-foot-long platforms connected by an overhead pedestrian bridge. The previous station from the late 1980s was routinely in danger of reaching its 500-parking space capacity and needed renovations.

Florida DOT: Orange Blossom Trail Pedestrian Safety Improvements. The $9 million project encourages vehicles to comply with the 35-mph speed limit along the trail in Orlando through raised crosswalks that naturally slow traffic, along with new pedestrian signals. The corridor now features six midblock and two signalized crossings. Between 2014 and 2019, the 1.2-mile stretch witnessed 70 pedestrian and bicycle crashes, including 13 fatalities.

Illinois DOT: Connecting Illinois via High-Speed Rail. The $2 billion project upgraded the Chicago to St. Louis corridor, allowing train speeds to rise to 110 miles per hour and improving service along the Midwest’s most heavily traveled passenger rail route. With 99% of the 35 million annual trips between Chicago and St. Louis done by highway or air, the project encourages a more balanced mix of transportation.