Damage from Hurricane Sally (seen here) is just one of many needed repairs that will receive FHWA infrastructure repair funding.

During a year when several storms have caused significant damage, the Federal Highway Administration has released $802 million to 36 states and two territories to repair and replace roads and bridges.

A list of projects getting Federal-aid Highways Funds can be found here, and the list of Federally-owned Highways Funds projects can be found here.

“Americans are dealing with the impacts of more and more extreme weather caused by climate change —affecting their lives and our infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With these funds, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities rebuild key transportation links and make them more resilient for the future.”

Several storms have hit and damaged U.S. infrastructure this year, including Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Beryl.

Some of the larger investments include:

Alaska: September 2022, Storms and Flooding – $ 27.5 million

California: December 2022, Severe Atmospheric River Events – $ 31.7 million

Florida: September 2022, Hurricane Ian – $ 97.5 million

Puerto Rico: September 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria – $ 56.3 million

Tennessee: August 2023 – East Tennessee and West North Carolina Storm – $37.3 million

Vermont: July 2023, Severe Storms, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides – $ 49.4 million

The oldest damage to receive funding is $307,110 that will go to California for repairs needed after a statewide rainstorm November 30, 2014.

An Equipment World equipment dealer’s guide on operating through major storms can be found here, and a similar guide for contractors can be found here.