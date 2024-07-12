Hurricane Beryl Floods Roads Across the U.S., Downs Northeast Bridges

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 12, 2024
trees block road in east texas
Hurricane Beryl downed trees and flooded roads across eastern Texas.
Texas Department of Transportation

Crews across the U.S. are still cleaning up the mess left by Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall July 8 near Matagorda, Texas.

Beryl was the earliest-forming Category 5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the World Meteorological Organization, and was at major hurricane intensity near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands at its peak. Beryl was a Category 1 hurricane when it reached the U.S. coast.

Windspeeds in Matagorda reached 80 mph and East Texas was hit with storm surges and torrential rain, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A July 9 Facebook post from the Texas Department of Transportation showed crews preparing to clear roads and repair traffic lights.

The Texas DOT’s website as of July 10 showed two areas near Houston — near Alvin to the southeast and East Bernard to the southwest — were still marked as having likely flooding.

Twelve deaths tied to the hurricane have been reported so far – 11 of which are in Texas, according to media reports. Reuters reported July 11 that 1.5 million Texans remained without power after Beryl destroyed power lines across eastern Texas.

Northeast Flooding, Downed Bridges

As the remnants of Beryl moved northeast, areas in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire were hit with heavy rains and flash flooding.

As of July 11, parts of northern Vermont and New Hampshire remained under a flood warning from the National Weather Service and the New England 511 website showed dozens of road closures in the area.

The Weather Channel reported July 11 that seven bridges in Vermont had been taken down by flooding and one person died.

Related Stories
cars lineup at Maine Canada border on new Madawaska-Edmonton bridge
Roadbuilding
New U.S.-Canada Bridge Opens to Traffic in Maine
U.S. map of new RAISE grant projects
Roadbuilding
$1.8 Billion in RAISE Grants Awarded for Roads, Bridges, Transportation
The renewed fund will generate billions of dollars for infrastructure projects.
Roadbuilding
New Jersey Gas-Tax Hike Takes Effect to Pay for Roads, Bridges
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6691305f68ac1
The Dirt
Test Run & Review: The Market's First Electric Mini Excavator, JCB’s 19C-1E
We check in to see how the all-electric compact excavator model is doing five years after its launch and what it’s like to run it, on The Dirt.
Takeuchi TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper
Compact equipment
Takeuchi's TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper is Coming to North America
bobcat t86 CTL planing road
Compact Track Loaders
“There’s Something for Everyone” – Compact Track Loaders Continue to Evolve
Blue Diamond Attachments Excavator Drum Mulcher shredding tree
Heavy equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig: 15 Attachments That Transform Your Excavator
mini replica Cat D5 dozer with boy in seat beside large Cat wheel loader
Construction Equipment
“Henry’s D.5” – Dad Builds Elaborate Mini Cat D5 Dozer Replica (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More