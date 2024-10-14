State officials have coronated the new twin-span Buck O’Neil Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri.

Construction on the new Missouri River bridge began in 2021, and the structure features a new bike and pedestrian lane, access improvements at the downtown airport, LED lighting and a scenic overlook with benches and murals featuring Kansas City icons.

The $220 million structure replaces a three-arch bridge built in 1956 that had carried 50,000 cars a day. It was originally called the Broadway Bridge but was renamed in 2016 to the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge after the first Black coach in Major League Baseball. The old bridge was not unsafe but was close to the end of its expected lifespan when MoDOT decided to build a replacement.

One of the new twin bridges has been carrying northbound U.S. 169 drivers, while southbound traffic remains detoured to I-29/I-35. Once the new span opens, it will carry southbound drivers.

Funding for the project included $112.5 million from MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, $112.5 million from Kansas City – including $40 million secured by cooperation from the Mid-America Regional Council – and a $25 million federal BUILD grant. MoDOT said the bridge is set to open this month.

In June, demolition on the previous bridge was completed with the demolition of the third arch (see video below). The other two arches were demolished in separate blasts earlier this year.

The design-build team for the new bridge consists of a joint venture of Massman Construction Company, Clarkson Construction Company and HNTB Corporation.