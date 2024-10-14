Kansas City Gets Ready for its New Twin-Span Buck O’Neil Bridge (Video)

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 14, 2024
speaker at the buck o'neil bridge ribbon cutting ceremony
John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil was the first Black coach in Major League Baseball.
MoDot Kansas City Discrict

State officials have coronated the new twin-span Buck O’Neil Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri.

Construction on the new Missouri River bridge began in 2021, and the structure features a new bike and pedestrian lane, access improvements at the downtown airport, LED lighting and a scenic overlook with benches and murals featuring Kansas City icons.

The $220 million structure replaces a three-arch bridge built in 1956 that had carried 50,000 cars a day. It was originally called the Broadway Bridge but was renamed in 2016 to the John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Memorial Bridge after the first Black coach in Major League Baseball. The old bridge was not unsafe but was close to the end of its expected lifespan when MoDOT decided to build a replacement.

One of the new twin bridges has been carrying northbound U.S. 169 drivers, while southbound traffic remains detoured to I-29/I-35. Once the new span opens, it will carry southbound drivers.

Funding for the project included $112.5 million from MoDOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, $112.5 million from Kansas City – including $40 million secured by cooperation from the Mid-America Regional Council – and a $25 million federal BUILD grant. MoDOT said the bridge is set to  open this month.

In June, demolition on the previous bridge was completed with the demolition of the third arch (see video below). The other two arches were demolished in separate blasts earlier this year.

The design-build team for the new bridge consists of a joint venture of Massman Construction Company, Clarkson Construction Company and HNTB Corporation.

Related Stories
a Terex Advance Commander concrete mixer
Roadbuilding
Industry Roundup: Terex Buys Waste, Recycling Equipment Maker ESG
DOT workers repair a bridge after hurricane helene
Roadbuilding
State DOTs Continue to Reopen Roads & Bridges After Hurricane Helene (Video)
a rendering of the new bridge to go up at FIU
Roadbuilding
Florida DOT to Build New FIU Pedestrian Bridge 6 Years After Fatal Collapse
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024
See which wheel loader models were best-sellers and fetched top dollar at auction.
JCB 370X excavator on top of dirt hill
Excavators
JCB Unleashes its Largest Excavator – the 370X – for Heavy-Duty Jobs
Yanmar TL65RS radial lift compact track loader dumping dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Unveils its Smallest Compact Track Loader, the TL65RS
Maxresdefault 6705449f68acd
Compact Track Loaders
Contractor Review: Cat 275XE Compact Track Loader and HM418 Mulcher
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All