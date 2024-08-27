The project to replace the old Belle Chasse Bridge and Belle Chasse Tunnel with a 4-lane structure was approved in 2017

The approaches to a new bridge being built in Louisiana are sinking, and the private investment firm overseeing the project has been charged $10,000 a day in damages until it is fixed.

The Belle Chasse Bridge Project, which will carry Highway 23 over the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway between Belle Chasse and Terrytown, will now cost the developer up to $2 million and take an additional eight to 10 weeks to make the repairs.

Plenary Infrastructure Belle Chasse LLC an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Plenary Group Concessions USA, was awarded the contract to build the bridge in 2019 in a public-private partnership. The investment firm will manage and oversee construction of the toll bridge, as well as maintain the bridge, and recoup its investment through tolls charged. A joint venture of Traylor Bros. Inc. and Massman Construction is the builder.

A representative from the Belle Chasse Bridge Project confirmed in a statement to Equipment World that settlement under the approaches was discovered during a routine inspection.

“While some ground settlement is expected in Louisiana due to the state’s unique geological and environmental conditions, this particular settlement has exceeded our initial expectations,” said the representative. “Preliminary remediation activities have begun, and we estimate it will take eight to 10 weeks depending on the approval of the finalization of the remediation plan. We will continue to provide regular updates as the remediation work progresses.

“The estimated cost to repair is $1.5-$2 million. As a P3 (Public Private Partnership) project, the cost of these repairs is the responsibility of the contractor, not the public.”

Repairs to the approaches could impact the completion date on the bridge but do not impact the safety and integrity of the main bridge structure, he said.

The project to replace the old Belle Chasse Bridge and Belle Chasse Tunnel – built in 1967 and 1956, respectively – with a four-lane structure was approved in 2017 using a Public-Private Partnership and later received a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant. The new structure will have a 73-foot vertical clearance and be 150 feet wide.

4WWL reported August 12 that construction on the bridge is 92% complete and the contractor is being assessed $10,000 a day in damages.