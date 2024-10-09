Florida DOT to Build New FIU Pedestrian Bridge 6 Years After Fatal Collapse

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 9, 2024
a rendering of the new bridge to go up at FIU
The project is funded by the federal government, the state and a federal transportation grant assigned by FIU to FDOT.
Florida International University

A new pedestrian bridge is going up at Florida International University six years after a bridge under construction there collapsed killing six people.

Over 5,000 FIU students live in Sweetwater across from the main campus. The new bridge will connect the campus to a nearby neighborhood.

Florida DOT will design and build the $38 million 8th Street bridge and expects to finish it in two years. The project is funded by federal and state governments.

Traffic will be rerouted onto campus to accommodate temporary street closures during overnight construction, which will take place in phases.

“At FDOT, we are very focused on the completion of this project and making sure that we are maintaining a safe work environment for everyone,” said Jeff Baquedano on behalf of the FDOT. “Safety is our number one priority.”

The previous bridge collapsed during its construction in March 2018. Six people, including an FIU student, were killed in the collapse and several were injured.

An OSHA report later stated faulty engineering led to the collapse and that the project’s structural engineer, FIGG Bridge Engineers, should have shut down the street after cracks grew in the structure. The National Transportation Safety Board also said the road below the bridge should have been closed when tension tests were conducted after truss cracks were discovered.

The FDOT project manager for constructing the new bridge will be Carmen Bermudez, P.E., and the consultant design project engineer will be Kathy Lajo, P.E. with BCC Engineering.

FDOT lists the following work to be completed

  • Installing a pedestrian bridge over SW 8th Street and the C-4 Canal, west of SW 109th Avenue
  • Providing pedestrian plazas with elevators and stairs on the north-end and south-end landings of the pedestrian bridge
  • Installing a signalized east/west crosswalk along SW 109th Avenue, north of SW 7 Terrace
  • Upgrading pedestrian signals, signs and curb ramps
  • Closing existing historical bridge over the C-4 Canal east of SW 109th Avenue
  • Eliminating north/south crosswalks at the SW 8th  Street and SW 109th Avenue intersection
  • Removing remaining portions of existing structure in conflict with proposed improvements
Related Stories
an un-installed interstate 42 sign
Roadbuilding
Eastern North Carolina Gets New Interstate: I-42
Justin Delgado poses with a woman
Roadbuilding
Arkansas Construction Worker Struck & Killed in I-55 High-Speed Chase
a map of all current caltrans projects
Roadbuilding
Caltrans Surpasses Record $15 Billion in Transportation Construction Projects
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
CASE 850M Dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
When It's Time to Do Some Real Dirt Moving – The Latest in Dozers for 2024
Features such as electrohydraulic controls, 2D and 3D machine control and designs to make operation easier are becoming more prevalent.
Ford F-350 Platinum Plus Pickup Truck in Antimatter Blue
Pickups
What's New for the 2025 Ford F-Series Super Duty?
Volvo CE R60 rigid haul truck
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo CE Adds Two New Rigid-Frame Dump Trucks to Lineup
Maxresdefault 66fffde39cdcd
The Dirt
“Quieter and Smoother”: Liebherr Dozers Mark 8th Gen of Hydrostatic Drive
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Featured Sponsor
See how we’re transforming our business, our mission, and our focus over to what matters most: our drivers.
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All