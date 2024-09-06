Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild to Begin in 2025, Phase 1 Contractor Selected

Ben Thorpe
Sep 6, 2024
aerial shot of the current state of the baltimore bridge
The new structure will be in the former bridge’s right-of-way and also have a four-lane capacity.
Maryland State Government

The Maryland DOT has chosen a contractor for Phase 1 of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, with work slated to begin in 2025 and be finished in 2028.

MDOT awarded Kiewit Infrastructure Co. the $73 million Phase 1 Progressive Design-Build contract for the Baltimore, Maryland, bridge replacement last month. Kiewit is based out of Omaha, Nebraska, and was founded in 1884.

In the press release, MDOT said the Progressive Design-Build process “brings on board a project delivery team under one entity and a single contract to provide both design and construction services.” MDOT describes Kiewit’s role in this first phase as “initial services to develop the project scope and requirements in collaboration with MDTA and project stakeholders.”

Once Phase 1 of the project is complete, Kiewit will receive exclusive negotiating rights for the Phase 2 contract, which includes project final design/engineering and construction.

MDOT confirmed tolls on the I-695/Exit 44 turnaround have been suspended until the rebuild on the bridge is complete.

The I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project recently received a Categorical Exclusion classification and National Environmental Policy Act approval from the Federal Highway Administration, giving it a “green light” to award the contract.

The new structure will be in the former bridge’s right-of-way and also have a four-lane capacity and is not anticipated to have a significant impact on community, natural or cultural resources.

The cargo ship Dali left the Baltimore Port on June 24, three months after it caused the fatal bridge collapse. By early June, the 50,000 tons of debris left from the ship strike had been removed, and the port channel became clear.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association awarded Kiewit and Texas DOT Amarillo District the 2022 Sheldon G. Hayes Award for work on U.S. 287 in Armstrong County.

