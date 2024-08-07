The rebuild project is not anticipated to significantly impact community, natural or cultural resources.

Rebuilding Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship March 26 is one step closer to reality after new federal approvals came through.

The I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project has received a Categorical Exclusion classification and National Environmental Policy Act approval from the Federal Highway Administration, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

“This approval from the federal government formally gives MDTA the go ahead to move forward with plans to rebuild the Key Bridge,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Through Governor Wes Moore’s leadership and with close, continual coordination, the MDTA, SHA and FHWA secured input from other state and federal partners to reach this critical step.”

The cargo ship Dali left the Baltimore Port on June 24, three months after it caused the fatal bridge collapse. By early June, the 50,000 tons of debris left from the ship strike had been removed, and the port channel became clear.

The rebuild project – which aims to maintain the previous structure’s right-of-way and four-lane capacity – is not anticipated to significantly impact community, natural or cultural resources, MDTA says.

Additionally, MDTA said the rebuild project:

will not induce significant impacts to planned growth or land use for the area;

will not cause any relocations of people or businesses;

will have no effect on travel patterns from pre-collapse conditions; and

will not impact historic or park and recreational resources.

The project is currently accepting proposals for the $75 million General Engineering Consultant contract, which are due August 19. The contract is expected to be awarded in February 2025.