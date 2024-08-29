3 Paving Companies Plead Guilty to Bid-Rigging Scandal in Michigan

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 29, 2024
Fraud in handcuffs
Getty Images

Three Michigan asphalt paving companies and six individuals have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal investigation for rigging bids, while creating the false impression of competition, prosecutors say.

Pontiac, Michigan-based Asphalt Specialists LLC and its former vice president, Bruce F. Israel, and Taylor, Michigan-based Al’s Asphalt Paving Company Inc. and its president, Edward Swanson, pleaded guilty for its conduct on January 30. The co-conspirators rigged bids in each other’s favor from March 2013 through November 2018.

Asphalt Specialists and Al’s Asphalt also each participated in separate schemes with Clarkston, Michigan-based F. Allied Construction Company Inc. and its employees.

F. Allied, its former president, Andrew Foster, and its former vice president of estimating, Kevin Shell, pleaded guilty in August 2023 for their participation in the conspiracies with Asphalt Specialists from July 2017 through May 2021, and with Al’s Asphalt from June 2013 through 2019.

Each conspiracy operated in a similar fashion: the co-conspirators would predetermine who would win the contract and the others would intentionally submit non-competitive bids.

Asphalt Specialists was charged $6.5 million for its role in the conspiracy on August 15.

Al’s Asphalt pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay a fine of $795,661.81 on July 31.

F. Allied also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Foster and Shell face up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million criminal fine. The company could face up to a $100 million criminal fine. The Federal Highway Administration has barred F. Allied from participating in federally funded programs and projects.

Six individuals have been charged as part of the investigation. Not all individuals have been named.

“When companies choose to cheat rather than compete, they can expect to pay substantial, punitive criminal fines,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Manish Kumar of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement partners will not hesitate in our shared mission to ensure those who violate the antitrust laws do not benefit from their crimes, particularly when those crimes affect critical infrastructure for our country.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

“The sentence imposed today should serve as a significant deterrent for anyone who chooses corporate greed over open and fair competition for transportation projects,” added Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Licari Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), Midwestern Region.

DOT-OIG and USPS OIG investigated the case. The Antitrust Division’s Chicago Office is prosecuting the case.

Related Stories
emergency responders at scene of trench collapse death in cleveland tennessee
Safety & Compliance
Worker Dies After Buried in Trench Collapse in Tennessee
truck branded with sioux erosion control logo
Regulations
New Indictment Unsealed in $100M Construction Bid-Rigging Scheme
stock image backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Contractors in Texas, Okla. Face Fines Totaling $345K After Trench Deaths
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Cat 250 skid steer displayed for the first time
Construction Equipment
Cat Unveils Its Next-Generation Skid Steers & Compact Track Loaders (Video)
The four new skid steers and four new CTLs feature more power, capacity and comfort over the D3 series.
2024 Ram Power Wagon Lunar pickup truck
Pickups
Ram Goes Galactic with "Lunar" Power Wagon and Rebel HD Pickups
CASE CX25EV Mini Excavator working in dirt beside house
Compact equipment
Case Expands Electric Lineup with New Mini Excavator, Compact Wheel Loader
ASV VT-75 Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
ASV Releases VT-75 Compact Track Loader with Yanmar Engine
Maxresdefault 66c8957d62195
Excavators
A "Walking Excavator"? – Check Out the Menzi Muck M545X
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More