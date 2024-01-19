100-Year-Old Highway 20 Wins Lifetime Concrete Achievement Award

Road projects around the country won top honors recently from the American Concrete Pavement Association, including a highway whose concrete is still in service after more than 100 years.
Old State Highway 20 in Woodbury County, Iowa, has won the ACPA’s National Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award.
“The fact that Old State Highway 20 has withstood over a century of continuous traffic and weather exposure is a testament to the exceptional durability of its concrete construction,” ACPA says. “The pavement's ability to endure heavy loads, freeze-thaw cycles and other environmental stressors showcases its resilience and robustness.”
ACPA also gave awards for West Layton Avenue in Milwaukee County for the Best in Show Sustainability Award and Iowa Highway 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay for Best in Show Innovation Award. Other award winners included 22 contractors for various projects around the country that exhibited excellence in concrete.
Lifetime Pavement Award
The Old State Highway 20 section was designed and built by what was then called the Iowa Highway Commission in 1921 and is still in active service today.
The highway is historically significant as one of the earliest concrete pavements in the region. “It served as a pioneering example of concrete pavement technology during the early 20th century and represents a crucial milestone in the evolution of transportation infrastructure,” the association says.
Despite its age, it has not required extensive maintenance. Local communities and transportation authorities have also worked to preserve the historical integrity of Old State Highway 20 by maintaining the original concrete surface yet also meeting modern safety standards.
The highway, ACPA says, “serves as an invaluable living piece of history, inspiring current and future engineers to learn from its design principles and apply them in modern-day projects.”
Best in Show Sustainability Award
West Layton Avenue / CTH Y, Milwaukee County, Greenfield, Wisconsin
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
This project involved converting a one-mile segment of rural, four-lane divided highway to an urban, four-lane divided highway with sidewalks, bus stops, turn lanes and on-street bike accommodations from South 43rd Street to South 27th Street.
The existing 9-inch concrete pavement was in poor condition. It was replaced with 8-inch concrete pavement over 6 inches of base aggregate. Storm sewer was added or extended; traffic signals were replaced, and numerous bus stops and turn lanes were added.
Construction began May 17, 2021, and was completed on December 22, 2021, five months ahead of schedule and under budget.
Best in Show Innovation Award
Iowa Highway 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay; Plymouth County, Iowa
Contractor: Croell, Inc.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
The Iowa Highway 3, Accelerated Work Concrete Overlay, was a 9-mile project developed as a research project. The Iowa concrete industry, in cooperation with Iowa DOT, aimed to demonstrate that a concrete overlay with an accelerated construction schedule could be completed in less time than a traditional overlay schedule, while still maintaining the quality of the project and increasing safety.
The project was a 24-foot-wide, 6-inch-thick overlay with 6-foot-wide shoulders on each side. Conventional concrete and asphalt overlay methods would have taken roughly 90 days to complete, but the Accelerated Concrete Overlay took just 25 days with minimal closures to complete mainline paving, according to ACPA.
Mobile LiDAR (light detection and ranging) was used for data collection, lane closures and pilot vehicles to reduce traffic disruption.
Excellence Awards
ACPA also announced 31 recipients of its 34th Annual “Excellence in Concrete Pavements” awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the United States and Canada. The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality, and creativity in concrete pavement projects.
The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations. Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held December 14 during ACPA’s 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Florida.
The categories and winners for each award are as follows:
Municipal Streets & Intersections (less than 30,000 square yards)
Gold Award – USH 63, Spooner – Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wisconsin
Contractor: Trierweiler Companies
Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers (NWBE), Inc.
Silver Award – West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pennsylvania
Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction
Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Municipal Streets & Intersections (greater than 30,000 square yards)
Gold Award – Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minnesota
Contractor: TiZack Concrete, Inc.
Owner: City of Minneapolis
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc.
Silver Award – Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minnesota
Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company, Inc.
Owner: Scott County
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing
Overlays (Streets & Roads)
Gold Award – Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Daviess County
Engineer: Lochmueller Group
Silver Award – Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: Allen County Highway Department
Overlays (Highways)
Gold Award – Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa
Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Silver Award – Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) --2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa
Contractor: Croell, Inc.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: McClure Engineering
State Roads
Gold Award – US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kansas
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation
Engineer: GBA
Silver Award – US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colorado
Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company
Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation - Region 2
Engineer: CDOT Region 2 - Lamar Residency
Urban Arterials & Collectors
Gold Award – West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Silver Award – Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colorado
Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company
Owner: City of Castle Pines
Engineer: Ulteig
Divided Highways (Urban)
Gold Award – Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Oklahoma
Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors – Duit Const. Co., Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Engineer: Garver Engineering
Silver Award - I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Missouri
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation
Divided Highways (Rural)
Gold Award – I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Oklahoma
Contractor: Duit Construction Co., Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Silver Award – I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring – Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyoming
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation
Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs
Concrete Pavement Restoration for Highways and Airfields
Gold Award – Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, North Carolina
Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.
Owner: Parsons
Engineer: Jacobs
Silver Award – SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minnesota
Contractor: Interstate Improvements
Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8
Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation - District 8
Concrete Pavement Restoration for Streets & Local Roads
Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colorado
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: City & County of Denver - Department of Aviation
Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering
Silver Award - Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Indianapolis DPW
Engineer: First Group Engineering, Inc.
County Roads
Gold Award - Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Indiana
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: American Structurepoint
Silver Award - Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kansas
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: Meade County
Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc.
Roller Compacted Concrete – Industrial-Commercial
Gold Award – C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC
Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners, Inc.
Engineer: Jacobs Engineering
Silver Award – Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Washington
Contractor: Peltz Companies, Inc.
Owner: Spokane International Airport
Engineer: KPFF
Roller Compacted Concrete (Roadways and Airfields)
Gold Award – RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Alabama
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group, LLC
Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation
Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation
Industrial Paving
Gold Award - Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kansas
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.
Owner: D.F. Chase
Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi
Reliever & General Aviation Airports
Gold Award – ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wisconsin
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics
Engineer: Westwood
Silver Award – Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kansas
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: City of Ellsworth
Engineer: Benesch
Military Airports
Gold Award – Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico
Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP)
Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing
Engineer: Blair Remy Architects
Commercial Service Airports
Gold Award – Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas
Contractor: Flatiron
Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation
Engineer: HNTB Corporation
Silver Award – Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City Missouri
Contractor: Ideker Inc.
Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department
Engineer: HNTB Corporation