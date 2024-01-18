Komatsu's new GD955-7 motor grader is now available in North America.

Komatsu’s new GD955-7 marks its largest motor grader for the North American market.

With a 50% increase in operating weight over its predecessor, the GD955-7 weighs in at 104,323 pounds, which enables it to increase the blade's downforce pressure and stability, the company says.

It can handle such tasks as building and maintaining haul roads for truck fleets of 100 tons and up at quarry and mine sites and other hard-packed road surfaces.

“With significant increases in operating weight, blade downforce pressure and working travel speeds, this new size class motor grader will be a smart choice for increased efficiency on our customer’s mine sites,” said Joseph Sollitt, Komatsu Ltd. director of mining support equipment.

Redesigned front and rear frames help withstand bending forces and torsional loads to reduce maintenance costs and increase durability.

The grader runs on a 426-horsepower Komatsu engine, standing out from its previous model due to its faster working travel speeds.

Compared to the previous model, the GD955-7 offers up to a 33% increase in productivity with the standard 18-foot moldboard and a 46% increase with the optional 20-foot moldboard.

With its direct-drive transmission and the controllability of a torque converter drive transmission, the GD955-7 is applicable for trained operators of all experience levels, according to Komatsu. It is also capable of completing a variety of tasks, including maintaining and building haul roads.

Despite the increase in size, the GD955-7 can execute tight U-turns on a standard 100-ton class haul road without the need to fully cut the wheel or course correctly.

According to Komatsu, the long wheelbase and large, 27-degree articulation angle allow a tight turning radius and provide maneuverability for narrow haul road applications in confined spaces and around obstacles.

The cab is outfitted with an air-suspension heated and ventilated seat designed to dampen mechanical vibrations. Designed with a hexangular shape, the cab, along with an integrated control console layout, provide improved visibility to the moldboard. To further enhance visibility, there are strategically placed mirrors and KomVision, which provides a bird's-eye view around the grader on an in-cab monitor.

Fingertip controls allow operators to quickly adjust to changing grading conditions or terrain for a more ergonomic and comfortable working environment, the company says. The height of the control level console can be electronically or manually adjusted to an operator’s preference.

A newly adopted circle bearing allows for smooth and precise rotation of the moldboard while eliminating the need for circle play adjustments or replacement of wear plates, according to Komatsu. Coupled with a standard auto-lubrication system, the GD955-7 is engineered to help reduce maintenance times by up to 21% and increase durability.

Routine checks, inspections, and repairs are primarily completed at a centrally located ground-level service center.

