Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Ag equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values
Precision targeting at scale

Weiler Expands Paver Lineup with 16,000-Lb. P275 with Front-Mount Screed

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 26, 2026
The all-new P275 can be operated from either side thanks to a sliding control panel.
The all-new P275 can be operated from either side thanks to a sliding control panel.
Equipment World

Weiler has expanded its U.S. lineup of commercial pavers to six with the launch of its new P275 with an 8-foot screed and 72-inch track length.

Weighing 15,900 pounds and sporting a 2,100-pound, front-mount screed, the P275 expands the bottom half of Weiler’s commercial paver offerings, sitting between the 13,000-pound P195 and the 18,000-pound P285.

The screed can be extended hydraulically up to 14 feet and can be fitted with optional heated end gates.

The P275 can be operated from either side with a sliding control panel with dual electrical joysticks or an optional steering wheel. The paver also has left- and right-side panels for the feeder system and screed functions, along with a full color display.

The P275 runs on a 74-horsepower Cat C2.8 Tier 4 Final engine delivering a max speed of 300 feet per minute. It is paired with a three-speed hydrostatic drive. Operators will also have poly pads and a 4.9-inch track chain pitch.

The paver measures 11.7 feet long, 8.5 feet wide and 6.3 feet tall and offers a main plate depth of 13 inches, which can be extended 7 inches.

When it comes to service and daily maintenance, the paver features remote grease lines, a spraydown system with four coiled hoses located at each corner of the machine, and five engine access doors.

Options on the P275 include a 12-volt vibrator, LED work lights and a strobe light, and a screed cut-off shoe group.

Earlier this year, Weiler also expanded its compactor lineup with the CT5, a pneumatic-tire roller offering kneading action over a 56.5-inch compaction width, a variable spray system equipped with a 52-gallon water tank and triple filtration, and an LCD display.

Weiler P275 Paver Specs:

  • Weight: 15,900 pounds
  • Paving width: 8' to 14'
  • Auger diameter: 9 inches
  • Screed weight: 2,100 pounds
  • Main plate depth/extension plate depth: 13 inches / 7 inches
  • Auger speed: 150 rpm
  • Engine: Cat C2.8 Tier 4F
  • Horsepower: 74
  • Paving speed: 180 fpm
  • Transport speed: 300 fpm

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Related Stories
Image00001
Pavers
Caterpillar Upgrades AP1000 and AP1055 Pavers, Debuts Smooth SDX Screed Plates
The Vögele Super 2000-5 X asphalt paver, seen here, is entering the U.S. market for the first time.
Pavers
3 New Vögele Asphalt Pavers — From "Mini" to Highway Class — Hit U.S. Market
The Blaw-Knox PF-5110C paver comes standard with the Ultimat 360 screed.
Pavers
Blaw-Knox Launches 4 New Pavers with Cummins Engines, 360-Degree View
GOMACO will introduce its Polymer Paver (seen here) at this year’s ConExpo, aimed at the ultra-thin overlay market.
Pavers
GOMACO to Reveal Concrete Polymer and Slipform Pavers at ConExpo 2026
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Smallest Cat Excavator Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Cat’s New Smallest Mini Excavator — the 301 CR
Take walkaround tour of Cat’s replacement for the 300.9D, featuring zero tail swing, a folding ROPS and a retractable undercarriage.
Honda Pioneer Review Thumb 2
Videos
"Utility and Recreation at a Budget Price" — Test Run of Honda's Pioneer 700-4 UTV
This 1918 Holt Artillery Tractor 5-ton Model 1917 was all rusted out and its armor missing before Howard Bowers rescued it. He learned it had been built by the Maxwell Motor Company to help meet demand for World War I.
Vintage Equipment
Collector Rescues, Restores 1918 Holt 5-Ton Artillery Tractor Built for WWI
The new DA45-7 articulated dump truck
Off-Road Trucks
Develon Reveals Next Gen of Its Largest Articulated Dump Truck, the DA45-7
Case CE CX255E SR at ConExpo 2026.
Excavators
Case CE Expands E Series Lineup with 2 New Short Radius Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All