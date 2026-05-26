The all-new P275 can be operated from either side thanks to a sliding control panel.

Weiler has expanded its U.S. lineup of commercial pavers to six with the launch of its new P275 with an 8-foot screed and 72-inch track length.

Weighing 15,900 pounds and sporting a 2,100-pound, front-mount screed, the P275 expands the bottom half of Weiler’s commercial paver offerings, sitting between the 13,000-pound P195 and the 18,000-pound P285.

The screed can be extended hydraulically up to 14 feet and can be fitted with optional heated end gates.

The P275 can be operated from either side with a sliding control panel with dual electrical joysticks or an optional steering wheel. The paver also has left- and right-side panels for the feeder system and screed functions, along with a full color display.

The P275 runs on a 74-horsepower Cat C2.8 Tier 4 Final engine delivering a max speed of 300 feet per minute. It is paired with a three-speed hydrostatic drive. Operators will also have poly pads and a 4.9-inch track chain pitch.

The paver measures 11.7 feet long, 8.5 feet wide and 6.3 feet tall and offers a main plate depth of 13 inches, which can be extended 7 inches.

When it comes to service and daily maintenance, the paver features remote grease lines, a spraydown system with four coiled hoses located at each corner of the machine, and five engine access doors.

Options on the P275 include a 12-volt vibrator, LED work lights and a strobe light, and a screed cut-off shoe group.

Earlier this year, Weiler also expanded its compactor lineup with the CT5, a pneumatic-tire roller offering kneading action over a 56.5-inch compaction width, a variable spray system equipped with a 52-gallon water tank and triple filtration, and an LCD display.

Weiler P275 Paver Specs:

Weight: 15,900 pounds

Paving width: 8' to 14'

Auger diameter: 9 inches

Screed weight: 2,100 pounds

Main plate depth/extension plate depth: 13 inches / 7 inches

Auger speed: 150 rpm

Engine: Cat C2.8 Tier 4F

Horsepower: 74

Paving speed: 180 fpm

Transport speed: 300 fpm

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.