Wirtgen Intros SP 33 Concrete Paver with New Crosspave Function

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 26, 2024
man operates a wirtgen sp 33 paver
Wirtgen's new SP 33 concrete paver replaces the previous SP 15.
Wirtgen Group

Wirtgen North America has launched its new SP 33 slipform concrete paver to the U.S. market, replacing its SP 15.

The new SP 33 comes in two configurations, enabling it to pave curbs and berms, concrete safety barriers up to 52 inches high, drainage and gutter profiles, and concrete slabs.

In the offset paving configuration, it can pave slabs up to 7 feet wide and 8 feet wide with a trimmer. In the Crosspave configuration, it can pave slabs up to 10 feet wide transversely to machine’s direction of travel.

Jim Holland, vice president of sales for Wirtgen North America’s concrete products, explains that operators can switch between the two modes, thanks to two cylinders on the paver's rear leg.

“This machine actually has a Crosspave function,” Holland says Jim Holland. “With this second cylinder, we can actually turn that track, and as well the front tracks, 90 degrees, and we could mount up to a 10-foot paving mold underneath it and go in the Crosspave mode without doing anything to the machine other than putting the premium mount one time for it to accept that mold.

jim holland with sp 33Jim Holland, vice president of sales for Wirtgen North America’s concrete products, points out the SP 33 can be equipped with up to eight vibrators.Equipment World

“So if you want to go from offset to inset, you could do that in under two hours, probably an hour and a half, even less if you don't take the conveying system off.”

Two other key improvements made to the SP 33 are a simplified conveyor system and an improved scraper.

“We’ve really simplified the conveyor and shortened the height of it, to give it less maintenance,” says Holland. “We've reduced the amount of rollers in there, so that’s really helpful … from a maintenance standpoint.

“And as well, we have an improved scraper, which is one of the challenges that people had with any curb and gutter machine.”

Another improvement is the ability for operators to switch between a conveyor and an auger (the same auger that was on the SP 15) for different applications.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

Holland points out Wirtgen also worked to improve the trimmer, which is now more powerful and features a spade-style carbide tooth versus the previous conical pick. The SP 33 can be offered with either a right-hand or left-hand trimmer. The model seen at Wirtgen Tech Days on November 12 sported an 8-foot-wide trimmer in front of an offset 7-foot sidewalk mold, something Holland says is, “really unheard of without having to do anything to the frame itself.”

He adds that the SP 33, using adapters, can be fitted with molds from other manufacturers as well.

jim holland at rear of wirtgen sp 33Jim Holland, vice president of sales for Wirtgen North America’s concrete products, points out the two cylinders that give the SP 33 crosspave functionality.Equipment World

A new electronic control system for the vibrators on the SP 33 replaces hydraulic controls, and Holland says the system is designed to allow for the addition of other systems (such as paving performance systems) in the future as they develop.

“The other really nice thing is that to move from the left side to the right side is as simple as moving the consoles over,” Holland says. “And since we're controlling all the vibrators electronically through the control panel, we no longer have to move the manifold, which actually took longer. So, to be able to go from the left side to the right side could be a 30-minute job or less.”

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
vogele super 2100-5i mid demo
Pavers
Vögele's New Super 2100-5i Paver for U.S. Gets Deere Engine, Compacting Screed
LeeBoy SR48 single-drum asphalt roller
Compactors
Back in Compaction: LeeBoy Intros 3 New Asphalt and Soil Rollers
Volvo DD15 Electric Asphalt Compactor and TC13 Electric Trench Compactor
Compactors
Volvo CE Teases New Electric Compaction Equipment Prototypes (Video)
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Screenshot Cat 285 compact track loader dumping dirt
Videos
Cat Leads in Our Top 10 Equipment “Closer Look” Videos of 2024
Check out our walkaround tours of new, popular – and some unusual – construction equipment. See which videos made the list.
1930s prototype International TracTracTor crawler tractor with Traxcavator
Vintage Equipment
Where Old Machines Never Die: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2024
Maxresdefault 67648cfc4a1be
The Dirt
Cat’s All-New Beast of a Compact Track Loader: The 285 XE
Trevor Kilgore in ambulance after rescued from trench collapse in Iowa
Safety & Compliance
“Buried Alive”: Worker’s Lawsuit Describes Horror of Trench Collapse
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All