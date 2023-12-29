Volvo CE Exiting Paver Business, Selling ABG Line to Ammann

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 29, 2023
Volvo-ABG-Paver paving road
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment is exiting the asphalt paver manufacturing business, selling its ABG paver line to Ammann.

The move follows the company’s sale of its Blaw-Knox paver business to Florida-based Glencor Industries in 2020.

Volvo says the sale will enable it to “continue to focus on developing sustainable solutions and future technologies and services, in line with the company's strategic direction.”

Ammann will be able to expand its product portfolio, the company says. The Swiss company already produces asphalt pavers, but in the U.S., it is better known for its compactors and asphalt plants.

“This strategic acquisition completes the depth of our product offerings and makes the solutions we offer customers more comprehensive,” says Hans-Christian Schneider, CEO of the Ammann Group. “The acquisition will also position Ammann with a suite of solutions, covering everything from asphalt plants to paving and compaction.”

Volvo reports that its ABG business had revenues of about $107.4 million in 2022.

The sale includes the transfer of Volvo CE’s paving businesses in Linyi, China; Bangalore, India; and in Hameln, Germany. Volvo says it plans to phase out its operations in Hameln, which will result in about 400 employees transferring to Ammann.

Ammann will take over those operations and says ABG in Hameln will become “the Center of Excellence for paving operations within Ammann.”

“Customers will continue to still have access to the ABG Paving range, as well as aftermarket and other services, through the Ammann Group dealer network and some selected Volvo CE dealers,” Volvo says.

Volvo adds that the sale will result in a loss of operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of about $63.45 million.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with closing expected in the first half of 2024. 

Related Stories
Gomaco GP460 concrete slipform paver and placer/spreader
Pavers
GOMACO's New GP460 Combines Ultra-Wide Concrete Paver and Placer/Spreader
Weiler 385C asphalt paver
Pavers
Weiler Rolls Out 2 New Commercial Asphalt Pavers: P385C & P285
LeeBoy 8608 asphalt paver on parking lot
Pavers
LeeBoy Debuts 8608 Commercial Paver with Narrow Conveyor, Smooth Ride
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 658df3ce6dbba
The Dirt
Slowdown in 2024? – Why AGC’s Economist Sees Varied Growth for Construction
A must-view episode of The Dirt for anyone in the construction industry concerned about the future and what moves they should be considering now.
1905 150 Case steam tractor side view smoke coming out stack
Vintage Equipment
The Rarest of the Rare: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2023
Dirt host bryan furnace testing cat 306 compact excavator
The Dirt
Test Runs & Closer Looks – Top 5 Video Episodes of "The Dirt" in 2023
Leeboy_electric_Paver 8520C
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2023: Pavers, Planers, Rollers & More
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All