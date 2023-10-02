GOMACO's New GP460 Combines Ultra-Wide Concrete Paver and Placer/Spreader

Gomaco GP460 concrete slipform paver and placer/spreader
The new GOMACO GP460 is an up to 50-foot wide placer/spreader and up to a 40-foot wide slipform paver.
Gomaco

For ultra-wide width paving operations, GOMACO has introduced the GP460 combination concrete slipform paver and placer/spreader. The GP460 will accommodate widths up to 50 feet as a placer/spreader and up to 40 feet as a paver.

Designed on the framework of the two-track GP4 slipform paver, the prime mover features vibrator circuits for paving and auger drive circuits for placing. GOMACO  says its G+ digital control system handles the control conversions needed for each application, plus Machine-to-Machine communication, sonic sensors, 3D machine guidance and more.

A Caterpillar C7.1 turbocharged diesel engine powers the machine and the 60-inch conveyor belt that distributes concrete across the grade. The conveyor belt can be mounted on either side of the paver, depending on the jobsite conditions and the location of the haul road. It has a discharge speed of 492.5 feet per minute. For placement accuracy, a controllable material deflector directs the flow of concrete at the discharge end of the conveyor, and a dual-drive auger system moves the material to the center or outer areas and across the strike-off.

An optional sonic sensor system is available for monitoring concrete depth as it is placed. The system uses machine data to provide a consistent head of concrete in front of the paver.

The GP460 made its debut at ConExpo 2023 in Las Vegas. 

