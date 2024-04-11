Hamm’s New Electric Compact Roller Put to the Test on Skanska Project

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 11, 2024
HAMM HD 12e VV tandem-drum electric compactor on Skanska L.A. Purple Line subway extension project
The Hamm HD 12e VV is designed for inner-city jobsites where noise and emissions are issues and to provide the same performance as its diesel counterpart.
Skanska

Skanska has expanded its use of zero-emission electric equipment on its project to extend a Los Angeles subway line, becoming one of the first in North America to deploy Hamm’s new battery-powered HD 12e VV compact roller.

The company, which is part of the design-build team on the $2.9 billion Section 1 of the West Side Purple Line Extension, reports that it is operating one of the five pre-production models in North America of the tandem-drum vibratory compactor. It is among the first all-electric compactors to be used on an ongoing U.S. project, Skanska adds.

Skanska was also among the first to be involved in a pilot of Volvo’s 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator. The 90-day pilot concluded in February, with Skanska reporting a 66% reduction in per-hour carbon and a 74% reduction in costs per hour.

“There were additional benefits from a health and safety aspect,” Skanska said. “The electric excavator generated much less vibration and noise than a diesel-powered version.”

Sunbelt Rentals provided both the EC230 Electric and the Hamm HD 12e VV.

Hamm HD 12e VV

Both drums on the 2.8-ton Hamm HD 12e VV vibrate. The tandem roller is powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a 23.4 kWh capacity. It has a compaction width of 48 inches.

It is designed for use on inner-city jobsites where noise and emissions are issues and to provide the same performance as its diesel counterpart.

Skanska is using the roller to compact subgrade and crushed aggregates for the construction of the Fairfax station on Wilshire Boulevard at Orange Grove Avenue. The pilot will test the roller’s performance, durability, environmental effect and operator response.

“The HAMM HD 12e VV pilot serves as an important steppingstone in the evolution of lower-emission construction practices while aligning with Skanska’s commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil. “Through participation in pilots like these, we have the opportunity to learn how we can further advance sustainable innovation and the electrification of equipment on construction jobsites.” 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program

  

Related Stories
Cat mid-sized asphalt compactor on the job
Compactors
Cat Updates Mid-Sized Tandem Vibratory Asphalt Compactors for 2024
Bomag BW 211 D Smart Line
Compactors
Bomag’s New "No-Frills" BW 211 D Single Drum Roller
Hamm 250i C VC compactor
Compactors
Hamm's New HC 250i C VC Roller Crushes & Compacts at the Same Time
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Cat 973 track loader
Heavy equipment
Cat Unleashes the Industry's Largest Track Loader, the 973
Designed to clear, load, dig, carry, fill and more, the 65,901-pound do-it-all machine is powered by a 275-horsepower Cat C9.3B diesel engine.
ECO Jarecki holds a bear cub rescued from an excavator cab
Business
Displaced Bear Cub Hides Out in Excavator Cab
Fabick Cat Centennial Anniversary event
Dealers
Judge Orders Ex-Fabick Cat CEO to Sell Back Voting Shares
diamond mowers dc pro mulcher cutting through tree
Attachments
Slash, Rip, Rake and Grab with These 19 Attachments for Clearing Land
Maxresdefault 660efbd5a8cd8
Excavators
A Closer Look: Cat's New 330 Straight Boom Demolition Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All