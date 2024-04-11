The Hamm HD 12e VV is designed for inner-city jobsites where noise and emissions are issues and to provide the same performance as its diesel counterpart.

Skanska has expanded its use of zero-emission electric equipment on its project to extend a Los Angeles subway line, becoming one of the first in North America to deploy Hamm’s new battery-powered HD 12e VV compact roller.

The company, which is part of the design-build team on the $2.9 billion Section 1 of the West Side Purple Line Extension, reports that it is operating one of the five pre-production models in North America of the tandem-drum vibratory compactor. It is among the first all-electric compactors to be used on an ongoing U.S. project, Skanska adds.

Skanska was also among the first to be involved in a pilot of Volvo’s 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator. The 90-day pilot concluded in February, with Skanska reporting a 66% reduction in per-hour carbon and a 74% reduction in costs per hour.

“There were additional benefits from a health and safety aspect,” Skanska said. “The electric excavator generated much less vibration and noise than a diesel-powered version.”

Sunbelt Rentals provided both the EC230 Electric and the Hamm HD 12e VV.

Hamm HD 12e VV

Both drums on the 2.8-ton Hamm HD 12e VV vibrate. The tandem roller is powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a 23.4 kWh capacity. It has a compaction width of 48 inches.

It is designed for use on inner-city jobsites where noise and emissions are issues and to provide the same performance as its diesel counterpart.

Skanska is using the roller to compact subgrade and crushed aggregates for the construction of the Fairfax station on Wilshire Boulevard at Orange Grove Avenue. The pilot will test the roller’s performance, durability, environmental effect and operator response.

“The HAMM HD 12e VV pilot serves as an important steppingstone in the evolution of lower-emission construction practices while aligning with Skanska’s commitment to a more sustainable future,” said Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil. “Through participation in pilots like these, we have the opportunity to learn how we can further advance sustainable innovation and the electrification of equipment on construction jobsites.”