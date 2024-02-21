Hamm's New HC 250i C VC Roller Crushes & Compacts at the Same Time

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 21, 2024
Hamm 250i C VC compactor
Hamm's new HC 250i C VC crushes and compacts stone and other materials.
Hamm

Hamm's new HC 250i C VC compactor with vibration crusher drum can simultaneously crush and compact mixed soils, stone and other materials. 

By combining two processes in one, contractors can use fewer machines on the job, saving time and money and reducing carbon emissions by up to half in some cases, the company says.

Powered by a 6-cylinder Deutz engine, the HC 250i C VC has three-point articulation, which differs from conventional joints due to its geometric arrangement and connection of three individual joints and one additional connecting link between the two conventional upper joints. According to Hamm, the three-point articulation assists in providing optimum steering and safety while on difficult terrain.

Also, the new compactor includes reinforced components around the front frame and underbody to assist in the management of tough applications.

The type of compactor designation is reflected in the initials ‘‘C" to symbolize the reinforced drum drive and "VC" for vibration crusher. The company says the reinforced drum drive is capable of climbing inclines up to 60%. 

Weighing 25 tons, the compactor is supplied with heavy-duty tires to work in rocky terrain. It has the standard Hamm cab and Easy Drive operating concept. Easy Drive reduces the complexity of machine operation to be more intuitive and offers more ergonomic, safety, and service-related features, the company says.

For additional comfort, the seat includes an extended backrest, and an air-sprung seat can be selected as an option.

In addition to the customary crushing and compacting of geological material to create a stable substrate, the company says, the compactor can also be used to level rubble at landfill sites, for road planing works in tunnel building and surface mining sectors, or to pre-crush and loosen stone.

A new tool holder system for the Hamm compactors is compatible with round-shank cutting tools for stone, as well as wear-resistant heavy-duty cutting tools with carbide tips and hard facing for abrasive stone or hard stone.A new tool holder system for the Hamm compactors is compatible with round-shank cutting tools for stone, as well as wear-resistant heavy-duty cutting tools with carbide tips and hard facing for abrasive stone or hard stone.Hamm

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Presented by Trimble, Inc
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program

New tool system

A highlight of the VC compactor is a new tool holder system that is compatible with round-shank cutting tools for stone, as well as wear-resistant heavy-duty cutting tools with carbide tips and hard facing for abrasive stone or hard stone. 

According to Hamm, the configuration of the tool holder system and the way the tool inserts attach have been designed to ensure assembly and removal are quick and easy with no need for specialist tools to keep maintenance and service costs low.

In addition to the new model, Hamm's H 25i VC and 3625 VC can also be fitted with the new tool holder system by switching the drum. Transport rings are available for easier transport.

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 53,515 lbs.
  • Drum width: 84.3 in.
  • Drum diameter: 67.3 in.
  • Axle load front/rear: 38,510/15,005 lbs.
  • Turning radius, inside: 193.1 in.
Related Stories
static shot Hamm's HD+ 120i V-VIO and HD+ 120i VIO-2 HF tandem rollers
Compactors
Hamm Unveils Two New Tandem Asphalt Rollers with Oscillation & Vibration
Sakai SV414ND oscillating soil compactor at the factory
Compactors
Sakai Debuts its First Soil Compactor with Oscillation, the SV414ND
SANY SSR80 Roller with padfoot drum on mud
Compactors
Sany Launches SSR80 Soil Compactor for Roads, Parking Lots
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Kubota KX040-4 mini excavator
Market Pulse
Poll: Contractors Reveal Their Equipment Buying Plans for 2024
Find out what types of equipment contractors want to buy – and the hottest models in each product category.
Nissan Forsberg Edition Frontier pickup truck
Pickups
Nissan Unveils Off-Road-Ready Forsberg Edition Frontier (Video)
Maxresdefault 65ce69c42a9f2
The Dirt
Beyond the Hype: The Reality of Autonomous Construction Equipment
DeWalt's new PowerShift Compactor was among the multitude of battery-powered tools debuting in January at World of Concrete 2024 in Las Vegas.
Construction Equipment
Batteries Replacing Gas Power Tools? – Here’s What We Saw at World of Concrete
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Featured Sponsor
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All