Hamm's new HC 250i C VC crushes and compacts stone and other materials.

Hamm's new HC 250i C VC compactor with vibration crusher drum can simultaneously crush and compact mixed soils, stone and other materials.

By combining two processes in one, contractors can use fewer machines on the job, saving time and money and reducing carbon emissions by up to half in some cases, the company says.

Powered by a 6-cylinder Deutz engine, the HC 250i C VC has three-point articulation, which differs from conventional joints due to its geometric arrangement and connection of three individual joints and one additional connecting link between the two conventional upper joints. According to Hamm, the three-point articulation assists in providing optimum steering and safety while on difficult terrain.

Also, the new compactor includes reinforced components around the front frame and underbody to assist in the management of tough applications.

The type of compactor designation is reflected in the initials ‘‘C" to symbolize the reinforced drum drive and "VC" for vibration crusher. The company says the reinforced drum drive is capable of climbing inclines up to 60%.

Weighing 25 tons, the compactor is supplied with heavy-duty tires to work in rocky terrain. It has the standard Hamm cab and Easy Drive operating concept. Easy Drive reduces the complexity of machine operation to be more intuitive and offers more ergonomic, safety, and service-related features, the company says.

For additional comfort, the seat includes an extended backrest, and an air-sprung seat can be selected as an option.

In addition to the customary crushing and compacting of geological material to create a stable substrate, the company says, the compactor can also be used to level rubble at landfill sites, for road planing works in tunnel building and surface mining sectors, or to pre-crush and loosen stone.

New tool system

A highlight of the VC compactor is a new tool holder system that is compatible with round-shank cutting tools for stone, as well as wear-resistant heavy-duty cutting tools with carbide tips and hard facing for abrasive stone or hard stone.

According to Hamm, the configuration of the tool holder system and the way the tool inserts attach have been designed to ensure assembly and removal are quick and easy with no need for specialist tools to keep maintenance and service costs low.

In addition to the new model, Hamm's H 25i VC and 3625 VC can also be fitted with the new tool holder system by switching the drum. Transport rings are available for easier transport.

