Volvo CE has expanded its soil compaction lineup with its largest model yet, the 12-ton SD125.

Designed for medium- to heavy-duty compaction jobs, the roller has an 84-inch smooth-drum and operating weight of 26,565 pounds. It has a 0.2-inch thicker drum shell and a heavier outer eccentric weight than the SD115, Volvo’s previous largest model. This spec change results in an additional 935 pounds of mass on the drum, increasing the static load and eccentric force for a different amplitude profile.

Volvo says the SD125 is a direct response to dealers and customers who have asked for the same performance of the 11-ton SD115 at a heavier weight.

“This is about a 900-pound increase over the SD115, with the majority of that being on the front side where you’ve got a heavier drum and heavier weights and eccentrics, so your compaction force is going to be greater,” says Volvo product manager Justin Zupanc. “And the rest of the machine in the back, we still have a lot of the same proven and true components that we get really great feedback on, especially our cab.”

The cab features dust filtration, air conditioning, easy-to-use controls and large windows with visibility to the drum edge.

As terrain and material depths change, operators can adjust dynamic drum forces with the flip of a switch. Another switch adjusts the two drum frequencies to compensate for changing conditions, and a five-frequency feature is available as an option.

The center joint provides +/-35 degrees of articulation and +/-12 degrees of drum oscillation for improved comfort and performance over rough terrain. Because the drum is in constant contact with the ground, compaction is smooth and uniform, Volvo says.