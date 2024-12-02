Streumaster Brings New SW 218 TC Binding Agent Spreader to U.S.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 2, 2024
ruhlman with the sw 218 tc
Maxime Ruhlmann, sales manager for Streumaster in North America and France, says accuracy and ease of use set the SW 218 TC apart from the competition.
Equipment World

On November 12, Wirtgen North America gathered 1,200 customers, dealers, executives and members of the media in Antioch, Tennessee, for its 2024 North American Technology Days, showing off the company's latest tech and demoing new machines.

A new (to the U.S.) machine on site was the Streumaster SW 218 TC binding agent spreader. The "TC" designates the unit is "towed" and features "cellular" wheels.

Designed to spread large quantities of binding agents during soil stabilization and small quantities during cold recycling, the SW 218 TC features 636 cubic feet of container volume, 7 foot 9 inches of working width and 18,519 pounds of unladen weight. Operators can spread up to 12.3 pounds per square foot at 1.2 mph.

The unit requires 247 horsepower of engine power and has a travel speed of 15.5 mph. It measures 29 feet 3 inches front to back, is 11 feet 4 inches tall and 9 feet 6 inches wide at the wheels.

back of the sw 218 tcThe newly-updated chain conveyor system seen from the rear of the Streumaster SW 218 TC.Equipment World

Maxime Ruhlmann, sales manager for Streumaster in North America and France, says this newer model has an updated chain conveyor system, where Streumaster removed the bottom channel to avoid material getting trapped. He also points out a new fast feeding system.

“We changed the design, we increased the size,” says Ruhlmann. “We have 4-inch lines. We changed the design of the lines going to the machine, so we're able now to load about 2 tons of cement every minute, so we basically double the speed.”

Operators also get a new electronic system with a 12-inch color display that allows for customizing and saving operating parameters as well as split-screen function when using the camera system. The SW 218 TC also now features full integration with the Wirtgen Performance Tracker.

Ruhlmann says the accuracy of the SW 218 TC sets it apart.

“To my knowledge, there's no other machines that will control material as accurately,” he says. “If you need to be down to spreading 1% of cement for cold in-place recycling – which is basically below 10 pounds per square yard – no other machines will have that accuracy to control the material.”

Ease of operation – including the self-cleaning tank and cellular wheels – is another defining factor, according to Ruhlmann.

“You don't have to have an operator who understands the relationship between density, weight and speed,” he says. “Everything happens because the machine is controlling itself.”

