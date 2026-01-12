Contractors Fined $300K Combined for Trench Violations in Washington

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 12, 2026
Updated Jan 13, 2026
On July 9, workers were found in Spokane between a 22.5-foot-high nearly vertical dirt wall and 10-foot-high concrete forms without cave-in protection nor safe escape method, according to Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
On July 9, workers were found in Spokane between a 22.5-foot-high nearly vertical dirt wall and 10-foot-high concrete forms without cave-in protection nor safe escape method, according to Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

A general contractor and sub were issued a combined $300,000 in fines recently for trench violations in Washington.

The general contractor also disregarded stop-worker orders after initial inspections, and repeat violations occurred, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.

In July, workers were found in Spokane between a 22.5-foot-high nearly vertical dirt wall and 10-foot-high concrete forms without cave-in protection nor safe escape method.

The citation says multiple employees of V’s Concrete LLC were building cement footings and foundation walls for a home when L&I inspectors arrived on the site.

The company faces fines of $183,040 for seven willful and eight serious violations. The citations include workers walking or crawling along the top of the 10-foot-high concrete foundation forms without fall protection and for workers exposed to unguarded vertical steel rebar sticking up from concrete footings.

L&I also fined the general contractor, Better Builders, $121,840 for four willful and four serious violations, “including not having an adequate engineer’s design for excavations over 20 feet, not ensuring its subcontractor’s workers were protected from hazards and for violating the order of immediate restraint.”

This photo taken by a neighbor July 15 shows employees violating stop work order, says L&I.This photo taken by a neighbor July 15 shows employees violating stop work order, says L&I.Washington State Department of Labor & IndustriesL&I said Better Builders repeatedly violated stop work orders the county and L&I issued for the site until the hazards were corrected.

“Better Builders refused to post L&I’s order, so the inspector posted it himself,” according to L&I. “Better Builders removed that order. When L&I reposted it, the property owner took it down again.”

Then less than two weeks after the initial inspection, V’s Concrete workers were again seen working between 10-foot-high concrete forms and the dirt wall.

“The photos tell the story of just how dangerous this worksite was,” says Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “The stop work orders by the county and L&I remain in place today to prevent these two companies from putting workers’ lives at risk any further.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Both companies have appealed the violations.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic

Related Stories
Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue Region 6 members work December 5 to remove workers trapped in a collapsed trench in Miami Township, Ohio.
Safety & Compliance
Deadly December: 3 Die in Trench Collapses in Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio
A house in Alameda County, California, exploded December 11 following a natural-gas line strike on a construction site.
Safety & Compliance
NTSB Investigates Gas-Line Strike That Destroyed Home, Injured 6 (Video)
This excavator bucket came unlatched from the excavator's quick coupler June 3 in Washington due to a missing safety latch, according to L&I.
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $170K Fine After Worker Crushed by Falling Excavator Bucket
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Partner Insights
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Top Stories
The fully electric autonomous loader can be engineered with a cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils "RogueX3" Autonomous, Electric Compact Loader (Videos)
From the RogueX3 to AI tools that guide operators and technicians, Bobcat showed how the future jobsite is taking shape at CES 2026.
Linbkbelt X4s Thumb
Excavators
Closer Look: Link-Belt's Smallest X4S Excavator, the 145
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Cat Autonomous Cm20260106 1001f Ff018
Construction Equipment
Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video)
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Featured Sponsor
What Every Shop and Fleet Should be Tracking
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All