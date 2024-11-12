OSHA Reports Top 10 Construction Violations in 2024, Drop in Trench Deaths

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 12, 2024
backhoe bucket in trench
OSHA reports a 70% drop in trench deaths since a record 39 fatalities in 2022.
Getty Images

The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration reports an 11% drop in death investigations across all industries for fiscal year 2024, which ended September 30.

The agency also reports a large drop in trench fatalities since a record 39 deaths in 2022.

OSHA is mandated to investigate workplace fatalities for about 60% of private employers, with states that have independent federally approved safety programs handling the rest.

OSHA investigated 826 worker deaths across all industries in fiscal 2024, an 11% drop from 928 the previous fiscal year. The agency said that when eliminating Covid-related cases, the number of death investigations marked the lowest amount since 2017.

The agency says the decline is the result of greater emphasis on public outreach and enforcement, especially for falls and trench collapses, which are two of the leading causes of death in construction.

OSHA reports a 20% decline in fatal falls in construction it investigated in the past fiscal year, for a total of 189.

When combining its investigations and those from state agencies, OSHA reports a 70% reduction so far in fatal trench investigations since 2022.

In 2022, 39 workers died in trench collapses. That figure dropped to 15 in 2023. So far, there have been 12 trench deaths investigated in 2024, according to OSHA.

“These decreases follow intensive outreach and education by OSHA and industry partners, work by state plans and aggressive enforcement under a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for unprotected trenches,” the agency says, “including immediate inspections and referrals for criminal prosecution where warranted.”

Top 10 Construction Citations

Employers in the construction industry incurred 26,005 citations for a total of $119 million in penalties between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, according to OSHA data.

That marks the highest single industry category for number of citations and penalty totals.

Here’s a look at the top 10 construction standards for which OSHA issued citations during the 2024 fiscal year:

  1. Duty to have fall protection – 6,557 citations, $48 million penalties.
  2. Ladders – 2,681 citations, $9.5 million penalties.
  3. Training requirements (fall hazards) – 2,135 citations, $4.7 million penalties.
  4. Eye and face protection – 1,873 citations, $7 million.
  5. General requirements (scaffolding) – 1,835 citations, $6.7 million penalties.
  6. General safety and health provisions – Employees cannot be required to work in conditions that are unsanitary, hazardous or dangerous to their health or safety. Employers are responsible for preventing accidents, which includes providing personal protective equipment and training.  982 citations, $4.2 million.
  7. Head protection – 766 citations, $2.4 million penalties.
  8. Abatement verification – Abatement means action by an employer to comply with a cited standard or eliminate a hazard identified during an inspection. 662 citations, $276,074 penalties.
  9. Excavation requirements – 629 citations, $4.5 million penalties.
  10. Respirable crystalline silica – 590 citations, $1.17 million penalties.
Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.

 

Related Stories
Section of a collapsed crane on a Fort Lauderdale bridge
Safety & Compliance
Crane Companies Face $61K in Fines After Fatal Crane Collapse in Florida
stock image backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
2 Arizona Contractors Cited for Trench Violations; Fines Total $193K
backhoe digging trench
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $72K Penalty After Worker Rescued from Trench Collapse
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Top Stories
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck being loaded by a Cat Excavator
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024
See which haulers were best-sellers and fetched top dollar at auction.
Maxresdefault 673210e704315
Compact equipment
A Closer Look: Kubota’s New RTV-X1130 with Adjustable 6-Foot Cargo Bed
Link-Belt 370 X4S Excavator
Excavators
Link-Belt Unveils its Largest Excavator, the 38-Metric-Ton 370 X4S
camouflage Massimo T-Boss UTV in the snow
Compact equipment
Massimo Releases Winter-Ready T-Boss UTVs with Enclosed Cabs
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All