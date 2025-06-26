Two workers died in South Carolina after getting run over by construction equipment – a skid steer and a milling machine – in separate incidents within a week.

The first incident occurred June 16 when John Allen Stowers, 58, of Summerville was run over by a skid steer while working in a ditch under an I-26 overpass in North Charleston.

The skid steer was being used to clear out a culvert around noon, and when the operator was backing up, Stowers was run over, according to postandcourier.com. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Stowers is survived by his wife and four stepchildren. His obituary described him as “always known to put a smile on anyone’s face. He had many enjoyments in life including hunting, fishing, working, and most of all, spending time with his beloved wife. John’s priority in life was working and providing for his loving wife. He was a much beloved husband and friend who will be greatly missed.”

The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration has opened an inspection of Banks Construction Company of Charleston for the incident, according to OSHA online records.

Run Over by Milling Machine

On June 22, Ray Carter Straight, 43, of Princeton, West Virginia, died after being run over by a milling machine at a repaving job at the Lowe’s in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Emergency responders found Stewart severely injured at about 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stewart was riding on the ladder of the milling machine when it started to back up, and he slipped, fell and was run over by the tracks up to his chest, reports theaugustapress.com.

Straight is survived by a daughter and her mother. His obituary described him as “an extreme avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Throughout every game, he could be heard yelling ‘Go Bucs!!’

“Ray was a humble and funny man with a huge sense of humor. He could brighten anyone’s day. He was an artist and was highly intelligent. He was confident and proud of his accomplishments.

"Ray was a hard worker. He was a transmission mechanic at Amoco Transmissions in Princeton for over 20 years. He was most recently working for J & M Paving in South Carolina.

“Ray loved his family and was considered his mama’s baby. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.”

How to Prevent Struck-by Incidents

Struck-by incidents are one of the leading causes of construction fatalities, including workers being run over by equipment in busy work zones.

Here’s how to prevent them: