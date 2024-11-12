Quick Data: Top-Selling Articulated Dump Trucks and Sales Trends for 2024

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch auction price service. 

New and used articulated dump truck sales took two different paths in the September-August year-over-year time period.

According to the latest equipment finance data from EDA, used financed articulated truck sales fell for the second consecutive year, dropping 11.6% to 1,939 units sold from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024.

New financed articulated trucks, however, fared better, with 2,074 new articulated trucks financed during the period, a 2.7% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Looking at the top manufacturers of new articulated trucks, Volvo nabbed the top spot, accounting for 31% of all new financed models sold. Cat and Deere claimed the second and third positions. The top three new models sold remained unchanged year over year and included the Cat 745 (223), the Volvo A45G (186) and the Cat 730 (183).

On the used financed side, Cat overtook Volvo with 34.8% of all financed sales. Deere again held onto the third position. The top-selling used models were the Volvo A40G (174), the Cat 745 (138) and the Cat 730 (109).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. 

As with most types of equipment, articulated truck buyers in Texas led the way with 385 new equipment buyers and 211 used buyers in the state during the September-to-August time period. New financed articulated truck buyers were also active in Florida (273) and North Carolina (193).

After Texas, the top states for those financing used excavators were Georgia, with 191 units, and North Carolina, with 106 units.

Articulated Truck Auction Sales in the U.S.

Looking at the top 20 articulated trucks sold at auction for the 12-month period of September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024, Volvo CE and Cat again dominated the list, with Bell being the only other manufacturer to make an appearance.

As reported by the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, 14 of the top 20 price spots went to Volvo CE, with all models being 2022 A45Gs. The units sold for between $432,500 - $520,000 at various auctions across the U.S., depending on hours and condition.

Three 2021 – 2022 model year Cat 745s tied for the top bid during the period. The articulated trucks sold for $670,000 at a May 2023 Richie Bros. sale in Chehalis, Washington.

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.

