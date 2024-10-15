Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 15, 2024
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Komatsu

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used wheel loader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Demand for new wheel loaders has increased year-over-year from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. according to Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data.

Financed new wheel loader sales rose 9.8% to 11,259 units during the period.

Cat (21.6%), Deere (19.8%) and Komatsu (13.4%) maintained their positions year-over-year as the top three sellers of new financed wheel loaders. Top models sold included the Komatsu WA320-8, Komatsu WA270-8 and Volvo L90H.

During this period, there were more buyers of new loaders in Texas (1,043) than in any other state. Buyers of new wheel loaders were also prevalent in Florida (990) and Illinois (749).

[Watch: “A Really Solid Machine” – Test Run of Komatsu’s WA475-10 Wheel Loader]

Used financed wheel loader sales slid by 4% to 7,465 units sold from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

Cat (28.6%), Deere (22.7%) and Case (14.7%) also held their positions year-over-year as the top sellers in the used market. On the date we examined the data, the top-selling models were the Case 321F, Komatsu WA270-8 and Cat 926M.

The top purchasers of used wheel loaders hailed from Texas (648), New York (371) and Michigan (350).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs

[Related Content: What’s New in Wheel Loaders for 2024? – More Choices, More Comfort, More Tech]

Used Wheel Loader Market

Used wheel loader prices continue to rise, climbing 6.6% for the 12-month period from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price for a used wheel loader was $146,127 in July 2023 compared to $155,704 in July 2024. At the same time, the average age of used wheel loaders fell slightly, dropping from 8.04 years to 7.6 years.

EquipmentWatch Used Wheel Loader Sales 2024EquipmentWatch

The average age and price were calculated from 226,885 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

Over the last 12 months, prices for used wheel loaders have, in general, increased, with the most significant gains in October 2023 (4.5%) and July 2024 (5.4%).

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

[Watch: “A Very Smooth Ride” – Test Run of Deere’s 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader]

Wheel Loader Auction Prices

When examining the top 20 wheel loaders sold for the 12-month period of August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar took 15 of the top 20 price spots, with Deere, Komatsu and Volvo claiming the other positions on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a wheel loader during this time was $645,000 for a Cat 982XE with 876 hours at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Minot, North Dakota, on April 25, 2024.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.

Related Stories
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
excavator digging dirt
Market Pulse
Equipment-Finance Confidence Rises to Highest Level in Two Years
Kubota KX040-4 Compact Exavator
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Mini Excavators in 2024
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024
See which wheel loader models were best-sellers and fetched top dollar at auction.
JCB 370X excavator on top of dirt hill
Excavators
JCB Unleashes its Largest Excavator – the 370X – for Heavy-Duty Jobs
Yanmar TL65RS radial lift compact track loader dumping dirt
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Unveils its Smallest Compact Track Loader, the TL65RS
Maxresdefault 6705449f68acd
Compact Track Loaders
Contractor Review: Cat 275XE Compact Track Loader and HM418 Mulcher
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All