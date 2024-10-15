Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used wheel loader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend and auction price reports.

Demand for new wheel loaders has increased year-over-year from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024. according to Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data.

Financed new wheel loader sales rose 9.8% to 11,259 units during the period.

Cat (21.6%), Deere (19.8%) and Komatsu (13.4%) maintained their positions year-over-year as the top three sellers of new financed wheel loaders. Top models sold included the Komatsu WA320-8, Komatsu WA270-8 and Volvo L90H.

During this period, there were more buyers of new loaders in Texas (1,043) than in any other state. Buyers of new wheel loaders were also prevalent in Florida (990) and Illinois (749).

Used financed wheel loader sales slid by 4% to 7,465 units sold from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

Cat (28.6%), Deere (22.7%) and Case (14.7%) also held their positions year-over-year as the top sellers in the used market. On the date we examined the data, the top-selling models were the Case 321F, Komatsu WA270-8 and Cat 926M.

The top purchasers of used wheel loaders hailed from Texas (648), New York (371) and Michigan (350).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Wheel Loader Market

Used wheel loader prices continue to rise, climbing 6.6% for the 12-month period from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price for a used wheel loader was $146,127 in July 2023 compared to $155,704 in July 2024. At the same time, the average age of used wheel loaders fell slightly, dropping from 8.04 years to 7.6 years.

The average age and price were calculated from 226,885 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

Over the last 12 months, prices for used wheel loaders have, in general, increased, with the most significant gains in October 2023 (4.5%) and July 2024 (5.4%).

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Wheel Loader Auction Prices

When examining the top 20 wheel loaders sold for the 12-month period of August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar took 15 of the top 20 price spots, with Deere, Komatsu and Volvo claiming the other positions on the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for a wheel loader during this time was $645,000 for a Cat 982XE with 876 hours at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Minot, North Dakota, on April 25, 2024.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.