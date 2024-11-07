Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Poll: 50% of Contractors Report Project Backlogs of 3 Months or Less

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 7, 2024
work in bright yellow vest with clipboard beside dozer
When asked what factors are impacting their backlog, several contractors pointed to a struggling economy and rising interest rates.
Getty Images

A recent Equipment World poll found half of all contractor respondents had a backlog of three months or less.

“No backlog” was the most select option, by 25.2% of contractors. Over the month of October, 143 contractors took our online poll.

Fewer contractors said they have a backlog of seven to nine months (9.1%) or a 10- to 12-month backlog (8.4%). The percentage rose slightly for those with backlogs over a year, to 14.7%.

When asked what factors are impacting their backlog, several contractors pointed to a struggling economy and rising interest rates. Some pointed to fear in the market from the (at the time) upcoming election as a negative factor in their project backlog, and others mentioned a lack of government funding on projects. Some simply said there’s more competition in their area and less work to be had.

Other backlog factors contractors mentioned included rising material prices, permit approvals, the high cost of equipment and labor shortages.

chart showing contractors' current backlogsThe least selected category was a 10-12-month backlog at 8.4% of respondents.Equipment World

Looking back 12 months, 41% of contractors said their backlog was roughly the same as it was then, with another 41% saying it has gotten shorter. Only 19% of contractors said they have more work lined up now than they did in October 2023.

pie chart of contractor backlog comparisonsOnly 19% of contractors said they have more work lined up now than they did one year ago.Equipment World

Looking ahead to the end of 2025, nearly half of responding contractors (48.3%) are saying they expect their backlog to be mostly unchanged from what it is now. Here though, a slightly larger percentage of contractors said they expect their backlog to grow in the next 12 months (28%) than those who forecast their backlog to shrink (24%).

pie chart of contractor backlog forecastsNearly half of all surveyed contractors are expecting to have roughly the same sized backlog in 12 months.Equipment World

Equipment World’s new poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt at [email protected].    

Related Stories
a lineup of a yellow machines
Market Pulse
Top-3 Rental Companies in U.S. Reveal Rising Revenue, Strong Forecasts
opeartor enters a caterpillar D6T
Market Pulse
Caterpillar's Construction Equipment Sales & Profit Drop
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
camouflage Massimo T-Boss UTV in the snow
Compact equipment
Massimo Releases Winter-Ready T-Boss UTVs with Enclosed Cabs
The UTVs feature a standard heater and a fully enclosed cabin made with tempered glass to keep passengers warm and dry while traversing the jobsite.
Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
Compact Wheel Loaders
Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader
bluish gray Scout Terra pickup truck front sideview in desert
Pickups
Scout Pickup Back from the Grave; Reservations Open for Electric “Terra”
Maxresdefault 6720f7b51e9d3
Skid Steer Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat's Next-Generation Skid Steer Loaders
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All