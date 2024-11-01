Caterpillar's Construction Equipment Sales & Profit Drop

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 1, 2024
opeartor enters a caterpillar D6T
For its third quarter 2024, Caterpillar's construction equipment sales and profit were down year-over-year.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar reported total construction equipment sales dropped 9%, with an 11% decline in North America, in its third-quarter financials.

A large factor was a $458 million year-over-year decline in global construction sales volume. Caterpillar’s construction industries operating profit was down 20% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

North American construction industries sales came in at $3.6 billion vs. $4.1 billion in last year’s third quarter.

Total sales and revenues among all Cat’s segments were $16.1 billion, a year-over-year decrease of $704 million, or 4%, primarily due to lower overall sales volume of $759 million. Cat said this was driven by lower sales to customers and changes in dealer inventories, which less in this year’s third quarter than it had in the third quarter of 2023.

Speaking during the earnings call, Caterpillar Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said, “In total, dealer inventory increased by $400 million vs. the second quarter of 2024. For machines, dealer inventory increased by $100 million, slightly more than we had anticipated. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our current planning assumptions forecast a reduction in machine dealer inventory. And we expect machine dealer inventory to end the year around the same level as year-end 2023.”

Umpleby also said that for the company’s construction business, he expects lower sales volumes in the fourth quarter but remains positive on the longer-term demand outlook.

Looking ahead, Caterpillar expects fourth-quarter machine sales to customers to be down year-over-year, and year-end machine dealer inventory to be relatively the same compared to last year.

Related Stories
Komatsu WA320-8 Wheel Loader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Wheel Loaders in 2024
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024
excavator digging dirt
Market Pulse
Equipment-Finance Confidence Rises to Highest Level in Two Years
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Yanmar ViO35-7 mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Power in a Compact Package: Yanmar’s New ViO35-7 Mini Excavator
The compact excavator gets zero tail swing, a 25% boost in travel speed and a 7% efficiency increase, among other improvements.
New Holland Construction E90D mid-size excavator
Compact Excavators
New Holland Construction Launches its Largest Excavator, the E90D
Kawasaki KT Commercial UTV at Equip Expo
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Launches KT Line of UTVs for Government and Fleet Customers
Bobcat TL623 telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Compact Size, Big Features: Bobcat's New TL623 Telehandler
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy-Duty Maintenance Checklist
Maintenance is a critical part of vehicle upkeep—we’re preaching to the choir here, but you know what? It doesn’t hurt to repeat it at times. Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All