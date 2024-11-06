Early this morning, news outlets called the U.S. presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump. He is now the second president to win two non-consecutive terms.

Equipment World reached out to several industry groups for their reactions to Trump's victory. Here’s what they had to say:

Associated Builders and Contractors

“This is an exciting day for our industry,” said ABC President and CEO Michael Bellaman. “ABC is optimistic about the future of America’s construction industry and the opportunities to advance policies that protect free enterprise, reduce regulatory burdens and expand workforce development. With leaders and lawmakers committed to promoting economic growth and supporting the principles of fair and open competition, we are confident that the construction industry will thrive and all workers will be given the opportunity to build America with fewer obstacles.

“ABC looks forward to working with the Trump administration and Congress to advance policies that solve the issues that the construction industry faces, including the skilled-labor shortage of more than half a million, widespread regulatory burdens and inflation and tax challenges. We also welcome the opportunity to work with a president who is willing to welcome all of the U.S. construction industry to rebuild America.”

Associated Builders and Contractors announced its endorsement for Trump in July.

Associated Equipment Distributors

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump on a successful, hard-fought campaign,” said Associated Equipment Distributors President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “AED looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration and the next Congress to advance our pro-growth, job-creating policy agenda.

“Our country stands at a crossroads where bipartisan cooperation is not just necessary – it is essential. We must rise above gridlock and inaction. Together, Republicans and Democrats have the responsibility to maintain a tax code that fosters growth, to invest in our infrastructure and rural communities, and maintaining and nurturing the next generation of skilled workers who will shape our future. The prosperity of the United States depends on these commitments, and AED members are ready to play a key role in building, feeding, and fueling the country. Now is the time for our elected leaders to set aside partisan divides, prioritize these critical issues, and work hand in hand for the success and future of our nation.”

Associated General Contractors

“Congratulations to President-Elect Trump and all newly elected and re-elected members of Congress,” said Associated General Contractors of America CEO Jeffrey Shoaf. “We are ready to work with the incoming administration and Congress to help craft an agenda that is focused on easing regulatory obstacles that are needlessly delaying infrastructure and economic development projects across the country; continuing to invest in improving infrastructure; and addressing construction workforce shortages.

“To that end, we are eager to work with the president-elect as he and his team fashion their economic and regulatory agendas. In addition, we look forward to working with federal officials to boost funding for construction education and training programs and expand work authorizations available to people with construction skills needed to fill existing construction vacancies.

“Now that the election is over, we urge President-elect Trump and the new Congress to dedicate themselves to the task of bringing together all parties and positions by enacting measures that will secure America’s ongoing economic vitality.”

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

“The Association of Equipment Manufacturers congratulates President-elect Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States,” said Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Megan Tanel. “We also congratulate Vice President-elect JD Vance and extend our congratulations to the re-elected and newly elected members of Congress, governors, and other state and local officials.

“We thank the election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who kept our election safe, secure, and accessible to everyone. Their hard work and dedication have yet again upheld the democratic process at the center of our system of self-governance.

“AEM’s focus continues to be on policy – not politics. We look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to advance pro-manufacturing tax policies, strengthen rural America, ease regulatory burdens, negotiate new trade agreements, and solve the immigration crisis. Together, we can advance a policy agenda that helps equipment manufacturers create jobs, invest in their communities, and build equipment that makes life better for everyone.”

National Utility Contractors Association

“America’s underground utility construction industry, our contractors and suppliers, and this association’s leadership congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump on his victory in the 2024 Presidential election,” said National Utility Contractors Association CEO Doug Carlson.

“Washington, D.C. must face the fact that there is an estimated $1 trillion in essential water infrastructure needs across water and wastewater systems over the next 20 years. Congress must appropriate funds at the levels signed into law through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. And it must start planning for what comes next after this funding ends in FY2026.

“America’s infrastructure issues are nonpartisan. A leaking water service main, or Americans without clean water is everyone’s concern. And that is just the start. Americans are counting on Congress to responsibly deliver the billions of dollars in construction for the roads, bridges, energy, and broadband infrastructure our nation needs.

“The longer we wait to invest in our water infrastructure needs, the greater that number grows. Eventually, the bill will come due. Water systems all around the country rely on federal funding to help them meet their clean water goals. Our view is simple – cutting water funding is a mistake our next President and the coming 119th Congress can’t afford to make. Americans are counting on their newly elected leaders to invest in clean water.”